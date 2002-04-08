Vilnius, Lithuania, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Trend Innovations Holding Inc. ( TREN) is a company specializing in innovative technologies using artificial intelligence. One of the company's key projects is the Thy News application.



Thy News is a mobile application with convenient control and the ability to read news on topics of interest. The search database of the news service collects news from various information resources. The user is not limited to preset sources.

To date, the news aggregator database Thy News consists of 149,000 sources of news received through RSS channels. To provide more diverse and quality content to its users, Trend Innovations Holding Inc. is in talks to purchase new databases with digital news sources.

Sources the company intends to buy:

9,598 – “Podcasts” sources

245,515 – “Blogs” sources

18,660 – “RSS links from different spheres” sources

343 – “Cryptocurrency news” sources

This choice is based on the study of global trends in news consumption and the importance of providing accurate and reliable information to users.

The data is essential to the user, so accuracy and reliability of information are highly appreciated.

When it seemed that podcasts had faded from popularity, they had become an exceptional niche product and were at a new high point in demand. A wide range of trends will be available to the user and everyone can find something of their own depending on their preferences.

Blogs are the most popular type of content, so new sources in this area will help to attract interest to them.

There are a large number of RSS services supported by the application, so users can receive news from various fields, even those with narrow interests. In addition, new sources will help increase the number of these services, which will help the application development.

At the moment, there are many Internet resources in the cryptocurrency industry that cover its events. Most of these resources are managed by professional journalists and editors. The user can follow most cryptocurrency news by monitoring relevant information. Trend Innovations Holding Inc. is currently researching new sources to form a better list for its users.

The diversity of news sources is today's key factor when it comes to the functionality of the application. As a priority, Thy News keeps its users able to choose the sources they will read.

Working on the app development, Trend Innovations Holding Inc. aims to provide its users with an interesting product and believes that analysis and work that have already been done on the current versions of the application were successful to meet the users’ expectations as much as possible. The news aggregator Thy News will become even more attractive and competitive as the source base increases.

About Trend Innovations Holding Inc.

Trend Innovations Holding Inc. ( TREN) is an expert in the field of information technology based on artificial intelligence. Thy News application is one of the key projects of the company. Thy News is a worldwide application for processing news from multiple sources. It is created for users who value their time and desire to keep up with the latest world news. The app provides the user with the opportunity to create their news feeds, only from those sources that are of interest to him, as well as to make several such feeds by dividing them into topics.

