NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media Works' New to The Street TV will feature Zerify, Inc. ( ZRFY) ("Zerify") on its national and internationally syndicated and sponsored television program. The series will span 12 months introducing Zerify, Inc. ' s proactive cybersecurity solutions for consumers, small to midsize businesses (SMBs), and enterprise companies.



New to The Street's TV anchors will interview Zerify's management team to TV viewers, providing business details about the Company's cybersecurity patented products and highlighting its secure video conferencing platform.

FMW Media will produce and broadcast the show and distribute commercial ads across all New to The Street syndicated and sponsored televised platforms on Newsmax , FOX Business Network , and Bloomberg TV . New to The Street TV will create and design Zerify's televised segues to keep its viewers informed and updated accordingly, bringing attention to business fundamentals and ongoing successes. All broadcasted shows will stream for 18 months on the New to The Street website, www . newtothestreet.com . New to The Street will provide social media marketing to further the reach of each broadcast.

The commercial ads will air on the Times Square Entrance Billboard and the Mosaic Billboards (9 Billboards) on the Reuters Building in New York City, running a fifteen (15) second ad every seven minutes, twenty (20) hours a day. Also, the ads will air on all the New to The Street syndicated and sponsored TV platforms.

"Over the next 12 months, viewers get a chance to understand Zerify, Inc.'s business model and cybersecurity products, states George Waller, Executive Vice-President. "The Company recently changed its trading symbol and name from StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. We see the upcoming New to The Street TV appearances, which allow us to communicate our rebranding efforts and focus on the sales and marketing of the Company's Zerify cyber security products: Zerify Meet, Zerify Defender, and Zerify API. In a world full of constant cybersecurity breaches and threats, viewers can learn about Zerify product options, especially the Company's 'Zero-Trust' architecture technology. We are very excited to start working with the show's anchors and producers to introduce our Company to a new broader TV audience."

Zerify developed a video conferencing solution that is entirely web-based, offering a five-level meeting security control approach designed to protect valuable information and offers numerous security features. No other video conferencing service on the market provides these protections.

Vince Caruso, CEO of FMW Media Corp. and the Creator / Producer of New to The Street TV, states, "I am excited to have Zerify, Inc. on the show for a 12-part TV series. Their Zerify cybersecurity product brands have enormous uses for individuals and businesses who continually confront hackers trying to steal data and personal identities. All of us at New to The Street TV look forward to the opportunity for our televised audiences to get to know the Company and its representatives to explain Zerify, Inc. and their advanced technology-driven products to our syndicated TV audiences."

Zerify, Inc. ( ZRFY) interviews will air on New to The Street's syndicated and sponsored TV networks, Newsmax TV , Fox Business Network , and Bloomberg TV ; expect future announcements on dates and times of the upcoming airings.

About Zerify, Inc. ( ZRFY)

Zerify, Inc. ( ZRFY), formerly StrikeForce Technologies, helps to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, "out-of-band" authentication, keystroke encryption, and mobile solutions. Zerify, Inc. is headquartered in Edison, N.J. and can be reached by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542- https://www.zerify.com/ .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S. and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands, "New to The Street" and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The paid-for-TV programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the U.S. and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

