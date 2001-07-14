Pinnacle Financial Partners has again earned a spot on People+Magazine%26rsquo%3Bs+100+Companies+That+Care+list, jointly chosen by the publication and Great Place to Work®. Pinnacle came in No. 35 on the list, joining much larger international brands like Target, Salesforce and Hilton, all chosen for the generosity of their company benefits and charitable work, as well as personal accounts of the impact these organizations have made on the lives of their employees.

“There’s no shortage of caring, kindness and compassion among our associates,” said Terry Turner, Pinnacle’s President and CEO. “We are intentional about the care we show to them, our clients and the communities we serve. We are also more committed than ever to taking everybody with us on the path to equitable economic success. This honor recognizes who we are at our core both collectively and individually. Pinnacle may be the name on the list, but it’s the result of work from our associates and hundreds of community partners we are honored to support.”

Pinnacle is committed to being a great place to work and making a significant positive impact on the communities it serves. With a high level of associate engagement, the firm is able to delight clients and drive improvements in its home markets, including the following highlights from 2021 and now.

$1.4 billion committed to investments, lending and grants for low- to moderate-income housing, small business and minority-owned institutions in 2021

Nearly 25,000 associate volunteer hours in 2021

Continued diligence with safety protocols and gradual return to the office to keep associates and clients safe

Intentional increase in mental health resources for associates at a time when mental health issues were increasing significantly

New partnerships with community organizations to further DEI efforts

Rankings are based on more than a million employee survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees. In that survey, 98% of the firm’s associates said Pinnacle Financial Partners is a great place to work.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2021 deposit data from the FDIC, is listed by Forbes among the top 25 banks in the nation and earned a spot on the 2022 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its sixth consecutive appearance. American Banker recognized Pinnacle as one of America’s Best Banks to Work For nine years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $11 billion in assets in 2021.

Pinnacle owns a 49 percent interest in Bankers Healthcare Group (BHG), which provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to healthcare practitioners and other licensed professionals. Great Place to Work and FORTUNE ranked BHG No. 4 on its 2021 list of Best Workplaces in New York State in the small/medium business category.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN, in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $40.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2022. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 15 primarily urban markets across the Southeast.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.

About the PEOPLE Companies that Care®

Great Place to Work selected the PEOPLE Companies that Care by gathering and analyzing over 1 million confidential survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust+Index%26trade%3B+survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005569/en/