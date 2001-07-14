Disney Branded Television, home to some of the most iconic stories and characters in the Disney canon, is bringing its Disney magic to kids and families and Disney fans of all ages with its first-ever D23 Expo showcase, “Disney’s Epic Entertainment Showcase: The Musical: The Extravaganza!,” hosted by Raven-Symoné (%40ravensymone) and Lilly Singh (%40lilly) on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10, at 3:30 p.m. in Hall D23.

This fan extravaganza will feature big news, big stars, big musical performances and big previews of upcoming series, movies and specials across Disney+ (%40disneyplus), Disney Channel (%40disneychannel) and Disney Junior (%40disneyjunior). D23 Expo, the ultimate event for Disney fans, presented by Visa, takes place SEPTEMBER 9 THROUGH 11 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Plus, this epic presentation will also be available as part of D23 Expo [LIVE], which will livestream many of the biggest D23 Expo panels and presentations throughout the weekend.

Scheduled to appear during “Disney’s Epic Entertainment Showcase: The Musical: The Extravaganza!” are the stars and creative teams of some of the biggest upcoming titles from Disney Branded Television across Disney+, Disney Channel, and Disney Junior, including the following:

Disney+:

"American Born Chinese”: Executive producer Kelvin Yu (%40internetkelvin) and stars Michelle Yeoh (%40michelleyeoh_official), Daniel Wu (%40thatdanielwu), Ben Wang (%40definitelynotbenwang)

Executive producer Kelvin Yu (%40internetkelvin) and stars Michelle Yeoh (%40michelleyeoh_official), Daniel Wu (%40thatdanielwu), Ben Wang (%40definitelynotbenwang) “Growing Up”: Executive producer and director Brie Larson (%40brielarson) and series subject Vanessa Aryee (%40everyday_ga)

Executive producer and director Brie Larson (%40brielarson) and series subject Vanessa Aryee (%40everyday_ga) “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” (%40highschoolmusicalseries):Joshua Bassett (%40joshuabassett), Sofia Wylie (%40sofiawylie), Matt Cornett (%40mattcornett), Julia Lester (%40julialester), Dara Reneé (%40dararenee), Frankie Rodriguez (%40frankiearodriguez), Saylor Bell Curda (%40saycurda), Adrian Lyles (%40adrianlyles_), Larry Saperstein (%40larrysaperstein), Joe Serafini (%40joe_serafini_), and Liamani Segura (%40liamanisings)

(%40highschoolmusicalseries):Joshua Bassett (%40joshuabassett), Sofia Wylie (%40sofiawylie), Matt Cornett (%40mattcornett), Julia Lester (%40julialester), Dara Reneé (%40dararenee), Frankie Rodriguez (%40frankiearodriguez), Saylor Bell Curda (%40saycurda), Adrian Lyles (%40adrianlyles_), Larry Saperstein (%40larrysaperstein), Joe Serafini (%40joe_serafini_), and Liamani Segura (%40liamanisings) “National Treasure: Edge of History” (%40disneynt): Catherine Zeta-Jones (%40catherinezetajones), Lisette Olivera (%40lisetteolivera), Zuri Reed (%40zuri.reed), Lyndon Smith (%40hellolyndon), Antonio Cipriano (%40antoniocipriano_), Jordan Rodrigues (%40ItsJordanJR) and Jake Austin Walker (%40JakeAWalker)

(%40disneynt): Catherine Zeta-Jones (%40catherinezetajones), Lisette Olivera (%40lisetteolivera), Zuri Reed (%40zuri.reed), Lyndon Smith (%40hellolyndon), Antonio Cipriano (%40antoniocipriano_), Jordan Rodrigues (%40ItsJordanJR) and Jake Austin Walker (%40JakeAWalker) “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” (%40percyseries):Executive producer and author Rick Riordan (%40rickriordan) and some special guests

(%40percyseries):Executive producer and author Rick Riordan (%40rickriordan) and some special guests “Prom Pact” and “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” (%40doogiekamealohamd): Peyton Elizabeth Lee (%40peytonelizabethlee) and Milo Manheim %28%40milomanheim)

and (%40doogiekamealohamd): Peyton Elizabeth Lee (%40peytonelizabethlee) and Milo Manheim %28%40milomanheim) “Choir”: Detroit Youth Choir (%40dycofficial) and choir director Anthony White

Detroit Youth Choir (%40dycofficial) and choir director Anthony White “The Muppets Mayhem”: Lilly Singh (%40lilly) and The Electric Mayhem, including Dr. Teeth, Floyd, Lips, Zoot, Janice and Animal

Lilly Singh (%40lilly) and The Electric Mayhem, including Dr. Teeth, Floyd, Lips, Zoot, Janice and Animal “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” (%40theproudfamily): Creator and executive producer Bruce W. Smith (%40brucealmighteee), executive producer Ralph Farquhar (%40epfarq19), cast members Paula Jai Parker (%40pjaiparker), Alisa Reyes (%40alisareyes), Karen Malina White (%40karenmalinawhite), Soleil Moon Frye (%40moonfrye) and JoMarie Payton (@jomariepayton)

(%40theproudfamily): Creator and executive producer Bruce W. Smith (%40brucealmighteee), executive producer Ralph Farquhar (%40epfarq19), cast members Paula Jai Parker (%40pjaiparker), Alisa Reyes (%40alisareyes), Karen Malina White (%40karenmalinawhite), Soleil Moon Frye (%40moonfrye) and JoMarie Payton (@jomariepayton) “The Santa Clauses”: Tim Allen (%40ofctimallen), Elizabeth Mitchell (%40elizabeth.mitchell.official), Kal Penn (%40kalpenn), Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Austin Kane, Matilda Lawler (%40matildalawleractor), Devin Bright (%40devintheactor) and Rupali Redd

Tim Allen (%40ofctimallen), Elizabeth Mitchell (%40elizabeth.mitchell.official), Kal Penn (%40kalpenn), Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Austin Kane, Matilda Lawler (%40matildalawleractor), Devin Bright (%40devintheactor) and Rupali Redd “ZOMBIES 3” (%40disneyzombies): Milo Manheim (%40milomanheim), Meg Donnelly (%40megdonnelly), Kylee Russell (%40kyleerussell), Carla Jeffery (%40carlajjeffery), Trevor Tordjman (%40trevorflanny), Chandler Kinney (%40chandlerlkinney), Pearce Joza (%40pearcejoza), Matt Cornett (%40mattcornett), Terry Hu (%40huisterry) and Kyra Tantao (%40kyratantao)

Disney Channel

“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” (%40moongirldevildinosaur): Executive producers Laurence Fishburne and Steve Loter (%40steveloter), cast members Diamond White (%40officialdiamondwhite), Fred Tatasciore (%40fredtatasciore) and Libe Barer (%40libebarer)

(%40moongirldevildinosaur): Executive producers Laurence Fishburne and Steve Loter (%40steveloter), cast members Diamond White (%40officialdiamondwhite), Fred Tatasciore (%40fredtatasciore) and Libe Barer (%40libebarer) “Phineas and Ferb”: Dan Povenmire (%40dan.povenmire) and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh (%40mmonogram)

Dan Povenmire (%40dan.povenmire) and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh (%40mmonogram) “Raven’s Home” (%40ravenshomeofficial): Raven-Symoné (%40ravensymone), Issac Ryan Brown (%40issacryanbrown), Mykal-Michelle Harris (%40mykalscorner), Felix Avitia (%40felix_avitia), Emmy Liu-Wang (%40emmy_liuwang) and Rondell Sheridan (%40therondellsheridan)

(%40ravenshomeofficial): Raven-Symoné (%40ravensymone), Issac Ryan Brown (%40issacryanbrown), Mykal-Michelle Harris (%40mykalscorner), Felix Avitia (%40felix_avitia), Emmy Liu-Wang (%40emmy_liuwang) and Rondell Sheridan (%40therondellsheridan) “Under Wraps 2”: Malachi Barton (%40malachibarton), Christian J. Simon (%40christianjsimon), Sophia Hammons (%40thesophiahammons) and Phil Wright (%40phil_wright_)

Disney Junior

“Alice’s Wonderland Bakery”: Donald Faison (%40donald_faison)

Donald Faison (%40donald_faison) “Firebuds” and “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery” : Yvette Nicole Brown (%40yvettenicolebrown)

and Yvette Nicole Brown (%40yvettenicolebrown) “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” and “Mickey Mouse Funhouse” : John Stamos (%40johnstamos)

and : John Stamos (%40johnstamos) “Mickey Mouse Funhouse”: Harvey Guillén (%40harveyguillen)

In addition to the Hall D23 showcase, select casts from multiple hit Disney Branded Television series will participate in events throughout D23 Expo, including panel sessions with popular current and upcoming series. The schedule is as follows:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

“Hamster & Gretel”

4:30-5:30 P.M. | Location: Backlot Stage

Join the cast and creative team of Disney Channel’s “Hamster & Gretel” as they share a behind-the-scenes look at what went into making the music-filled animated series and content from the show.

Guests scheduled to appear include Dan Povenmire (creator and executive producer), Joanna Hausmann (co-producer/story editor), Michael Cimino (Kevin), Meli Povenmire (Gretel), Carolina Ravassa (Carolina), Brock Powell (Lyle aka FistPuncher), Karina La Voz (La Cebolla) and Thomas Sanders (Neighslayer).

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur”

11:45 A.M.-12:45 P.M | Location: Hyperion Stage

Watch an exclusive sneak peek of the premiere episode of “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” followed by a Q&A with cast and creative team, ahead of the 2023 debut on Disney Channel and Disney+.

Guests scheduled to appear include Diamond White (Lunella/Moon Girl), Fred Tatasciore (Devil Dinosaur), Libe Barer (Casey), Laurence Fishburne (executive producer), Steve Loter (executive producer), and Pilar Flynn (producer).

“The Santa Clauses”

6:00-7:00 P.M | Location: Premiere Stage

Join “The Santa Clauses” cast and creatives for a lively panel as they discuss the return of the beloved franchise and share a first look at the upcoming Disney+ Original series.

Guests scheduled to appear include Tim Allen (Scott Calvin), Elizabeth Mitchell (Carol), Kal Penn (Simon), Elizabeth Allen-Dick (Sandra), Austin Kane (Cal), Matilda Lawler (Betty), Devin Bright (Noel), Rupali Redd (Grace), Jack Burditt (executive producer),and Jason Winer (executive producer).

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”

10:30-11:30 A.M | Location: Premiere Stage

The cast and creative team of the Disney+ animated series “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” gather to discuss the acclaimed revival of the groundbreaking series “The Proud Family” and share an inside look at the upcoming season.

Guests scheduled to appear include Bruce W. Smith (creator and executive producer), Ralph Farquhar (executive producer), Kyla Pratt (Penny Proud), Paula Jai Parker (Trudy Proud), JoMarie Payton (Suga Mama), Cedric “The Entertainer” (Uncle Bobby), Keke Palmer (Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins), EJ Johnson (Michael Collins), Alisa Reyes (LaCienega Boulevardez), Karen Malina White (Dijonay Jones), and Soleil Moon Frye (Zoey Howzer).

Additionally, Disney Branded Television series and talent will also appear on the Expo Live Stage, the Disney Bundle Stage and at Talent Central throughout the weekend.

D23 Expo is sold out. Select presentations will be streamed for guests at D23 Expo [LIVE]. For more information, visit D23Expo.com.

About Disney Branded Television

Disney Branded Television encompasses the creative storytellers and production and marketing teams responsible for Disney-branded television series, movies, and other programming spanning live-action, animated, and unscripted formats. The group helps fuel the Disney+ streaming platform and Disney Channel, Disney XD, and Disney Junior linear networks with content geared toward kids, tweens, teens, and families, with stories that are imaginative, aspirational, and reflective of their world and experiences. Projects include “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” “Monsters at Work,” “The Mysterious Benedict Society,” and “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends.” Disney Branded Television has created some of the most iconic and award-winning properties and franchises, including Peabody Award winners “Doc McStuffins” and “The Owl House”; Emmy® Award winners “Big City Greens” and “Elena of Avalor”; the beloved “Mickey Mouse” cartoon shorts; plus the Disney Channel Original Movie (DCOM) franchise, comprised of more than 100 titles.

About D23 Expo 2022

D23 Expo—The Ultimate Disney Fan Event—brings together all the worlds of Disney under one roof for three packed days of presentations, pavilions, experiences, concerts, sneak peeks, shopping, and more. The event provides fans with unprecedented access to Disney films, streaming, television, games, theme parks, and celebrities. For the latest D23 Expo 2022 news, visit D23Expo.com. Presentations, talent, and schedule subject to change. To join the D23 Expo conversation, be sure to follow DisneyD23 on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, and use the hashtag #D23Expo.

About D23

The name “D23” pays homage to the exciting journey that began in 1923 when Walt Disney opened his first studio in Hollywood. D23 is the first official club for fans in Disney’s 99-year history. It gives its members a greater connection to the entire world of Disney by placing them in the middle of the magic through its quarterly publication, Disney twenty-three; a rich website at D23.com, with members-only content; member-exclusive discounts; and special events for D23 Members throughout the year.

Fans can join D23 at Gold Membership ($99.99), Gold Duo Membership ($129.99), and General Membership (complimentary) levels at D23.com. To keep up with all the latest D23 news and events, follow DisneyD23 on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

For D23 Expo images, logos, press releases, and the official media credential application, please visit D23ExpoPress.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005734/en/