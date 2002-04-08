SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. ( NRIX), a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs, today announced that Arthur T. Sands, M.D., Ph.D., Nurix’s president and chief executive officer, will participate in the following conferences in September:



Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Fireside chat: Wednesday, September 7 at 3:45 – 4:15 p.m. ET

Fireside chat: Tuesday, September 13 at 10:50 – 11:20 a.m. ET

The events will be webcast live and may be accessed via a link in the Investors section of the Nurix website under Events and Presentations. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on the Nurix website for approximately 30 days after the event.

About Nurix

Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies based on the modulation of cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and other challenging diseases. Leveraging Nurix’s extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with its proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix’s drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix’s wholly owned pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For additional information visit http://www.nurixtx.com/.

