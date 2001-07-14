Superior Industries International, Inc. (“Superior” or the “Company”) ( NYSE:SUP, Financial), one of the world’s leading light vehicle aluminum wheel suppliers for OEMs and the European aftermarket, today announced the publication of its 2022 Sustainability Report. This report is an important step in communicating Superior’s sustainability management commitments, providing an update on the Company’s continued progress in advancing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives.

Report Highlights:

Published results of Superior’s inaugural Sustainability Materiality Assessment, helping refine Superior’s ESG framework, priorities, and targets

Continued to outperform the industry average in reportable safety incidents

Reduced the Company’s absolute carbon footprint by 9% between 2020 and 2021, driving progress towards the goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2039

Introduced the R4TM wheel initiative to design and develop low carbon and carbon neutral products

“The accomplishments addressed throughout our 2022 Sustainability Report underscore the efforts of our global teams in reducing the environmental impact of our operations while making Superior a safer, more inclusive workplace. Guided by our four strategic pillars of People, Planet, Product, and Process, we are excited to continue advancing our commitment to enabling company-wide sustainability,” commented Majdi Abulaban, President and Chief Executive Officer of Superior. “Our ongoing focus on corporate stewardship supports Superior’s competitive position while creating long-term value for our stakeholders. We look forward to maintaining our momentum and continuing to drive progress on our ESG goals well into the future.”

Superior’s 2022 Sustainability Report references Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and has been prepared in accordance with the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals (UNSDG) frameworks. Superior also participates in reporting through the United Nations Global Compact, Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), and EcoVadis. To learn more and to download the full report, please visit www.supind.com%2Fesg-sustainability.html.

About Superior Industries

Superior is one of the world’s leading aluminum wheel suppliers. Superior’s team collaborates with customers to design, engineer, and manufacture a wide variety of innovative and high-quality products utilizing the latest light weighting and finishing technologies. Superior serves the European aftermarket with the brands ATS®, RIAL®, ALUTEC®, and ANZIO®. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Superior is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.supind.com.

