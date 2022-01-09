VPR Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

C/O GREENWAY CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC HOUSTON, TX 77027

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 27 stocks valued at a total of $458.00Mil. The top holdings were VWO(19.66%), EWZ(18.26%), and VEA(13.95%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were VPR Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, VPR Management LLC bought 2,500 shares of ARCA:GUNR for a total holding of 502,200. The trade had a 0.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.64.

On 09/01/2022, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund traded for a price of $41.51 per share and a market cap of $7.23Bil. The stock has returned 15.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a price-book ratio of 1.84.

During the quarter, VPR Management LLC bought 2,400 shares of ARCA:VWO for a total holding of 2,161,100. The trade had a 0.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.94.

On 09/01/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $41.13 per share and a market cap of $70.46Bil. The stock has returned -18.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a price-book ratio of 1.67.

The guru sold out of their 12,500-share investment in BATS:RSX. Previously, the stock had a 0.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.65 during the quarter.

On 09/01/2022, VanEck Russia ETF traded for a price of $5.65 per share and a market cap of $541.84Mil. The stock has returned -77.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Russia ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a price-book ratio of 1.38.

During the quarter, VPR Management LLC bought 49,100 shares of ARCA:EWZ for a total holding of 3,052,000. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.87.

On 09/01/2022, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF traded for a price of $30.52 per share and a market cap of $5.24Bil. The stock has returned -5.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a price-book ratio of 1.43.

During the quarter, VPR Management LLC bought 6,000 shares of NAS:META for a total holding of 21,200. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $249.93.

On 09/01/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $162.93 per share and a market cap of $437.88Bil. The stock has returned -57.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-book ratio of 3.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.71 and a price-sales ratio of 3.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.