WAYNE, Pa. and ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. ( AVTX) announced today that Garry A. Neil, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held September 12-14, 2022.



The pre-recorded formal presentation will be made available on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 7:00 AM ET. A webcast of the pre-recorded presentation can be accessed under the “News/Events” page in the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.avalotx.com.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment of immune dysregulation by developing therapies that target the LIGHT-signaling network.

LIGHT (Lymphotoxin-like, exhibits Inducible expression, and competes with HSV Glycoprotein D for Herpesvirus Entry Mediator (HVEM), a receptor expressed by T lymphocytes; also referred to as TNFSF14) is an immunoregulatory cytokine. LIGHT and its signaling receptors, HVEM (TNFRSF14), and lymphotoxin β receptor, form an immune regulatory network with two co-receptors of herpesvirus entry mediator, checkpoint inhibitor B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA), and CD160 (the LIGHT-signaling network). Accumulating evidence points to the dysregulation of the LIGHT-signaling network as a disease-driving mechanism in autoimmune and inflammatory reactions in barrier organs. Therefore, we believe reducing LIGHT can moderate immune dysregulation in many acute and chronic inflammatory disorders.

For more information about Avalo, please visit www.avalotx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

