Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) today announced that the Company’s board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.46875 per share, or an annualized dividend of $1.875 per share, for the Company’s 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (PLYM-PrA) for the third quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable on September 30, 2022, to stockholders of record on September 15, 2022.

About Plymouth

Plymouth+Industrial+REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties, including distribution centers, warehouses, light industrial and small bay industrial properties, located in primary and secondary markets within the main industrial, distribution and logistics corridors of the United States.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005078/en/

