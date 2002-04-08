Parsippany, NJ, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation ( LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training for more than 75 years, has announced that Angela Reppert has received the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools & Colleges’ (ACCSC) Commitment to Education Award for 2022. Reppert, President at Lincoln Tech’s Allentown, PA campus since 2019, will celebrate 30 years with the organization next year and personifies dedication to student success.

“I was humbled when I learned I would receive this award,” Reppert says. “This belongs to everyone at our campus, as we all play a role, and we all want to provide outstanding service to our community.”

Lincoln Tech’s President and CEO Scott Shaw recognized Reppert’s commitment to her students, her leadership skills, and her service-focused mindset in announcing her receipt of the ACCSC award. “Angela Reppert has been everything you could ask for in a campus leader,” he says. “As an organization, Lincoln Tech was fortunate she chose to join our team in 1993. We thank her for always going above and beyond for her students, her team, and the entire Lincoln Tech family.”

Reppert joined Lincoln Tech as a receptionist after having lived in the Allentown area for much of her life and driving past the school on an almost daily basis. She enjoyed a wide range of roles as she advanced through the organization, including stints at the company’s corporate headquarters. Whether in roles that provided administrative support, financial aid guidance for students, or academic leadership, Reppert has been known as an outstanding teammate and student advocate. At the heart of it all has been her commitment to improving people’s lives – the kind of commitment recognized by ACCSC in this award.

Under her leadership, the Allentown campus has continued its tradition of service and giving back – teaming with organizations like the Red Cross and local homeless shelters, as well as taking part in community fundraisers, highway cleanups, health fairs, veterans’ events and more.

“I always felt I wanted a career where I could help people,” she says. “When you think of the thousands of people who have graduated from our campus, it gives us all a sense of fulfillment. We genuinely love our students and want them to succeed.”

The Allentown campus has served the Lehigh Valley community since 1949 and currently provides hands-on career training in Computer Networking, Electrical & Electronic Systems Technology, Medical Assisting, and Licensed Practical Nursing. Last year the campus saw 4 out 5 graduates go right to work in their chosen fields upon completion of their programs. Dozens of employers throughout the Lehigh Valley area turn to Lincoln Tech when seeking skilled, trained employees.

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institutes in both Maryland and Connecticut.

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.