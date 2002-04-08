NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite ( MGNI), the world’s largest independent omnichannel sell-side advertising platform, today announced that its programmatic addressable offering enabled Travel Texas to broaden their campaign footprint across key audience segments compared to OTT alone, driving overall incremental reach and growing their consumer pool by 21-35%. The results, measured in a cross-platform analysis by InnovidXP, also demonstrated a significantly higher conversion efficiency for linear addressable across Travel Texas’ key audience segments compared to CTV/OTT.



“Working with Magnite has allowed us to reach our desired audiences with highly effective, tailored messages at moments when they are most receptive to advertising,” said Heather Hager, Director of Media Services at Proof Advertising. “The addition of programmatic addressable to Magnite’s inventory portfolio gives us centralized planning and frequency management capabilities across linear and digital.”

During the year-long campaign, Travel Texas tapped Magnite to provide holistic frequency and pacing across both OTT and linear addressable, while Proof Advertising delivered against Travel Texas’ custom audience segments. InnovidXP provided accurate, real-time measurement across both linear addressable and CTV/OTT environments. The results achieved speak to the power of bringing the granularity of programmatic digital to traditional TV, capturing valuable audiences who would otherwise have been overlooked in an OTT-only execution.

“The extension of programmatic capabilities to traditional television environments represents a significant step in the evolution of television advertising. Magnite intends to stay at the forefront of the growth of addressability across all environments where TV is consumed ,” said Matt McLeggon, SVP, Advanced Solutions at Magnite. “The results we’ve achieved with Travel Texas show the clear impact this strategy can have on the reach and efficiency of audience focused advertising.”

“All forms of TV – spanning addressable linear, streaming and online video – are measurable, opening up a world of opportunity for advertisers to reach and engage with audiences across platforms and screens,” said Jessica Hogue, General Manager of Measurement & Analytics at Innovid. “With ad spend seeing double-digit growth YOY, addressable linear is playing an increasingly important role in the converged TV mix, helping advertisers expand their reach to specific audience segments across linear. By working with an industry leader like Magnite, we’re helping to ensure that advertisers have accurate, consistent, real-time measurement across CTV, OTT and linear addressable environments to inform reach and incremental reach across specific audience segments, along with performance metrics to measure direct outcomes.”

About Magnite

We’re Magnite ( MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. In April 2021 we acquired SpotX to further enhance our CTV business and better help our clients in this rapidly growing market. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About Travel Texas

The mission of Travel Texas is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in domestic and international markets, generating travel to Texas destinations. For more information, visit TravelTexas.com .

About Proof Advertising

Proof is a full-service independent advertising agency based in Austin, Texas, that specializes in liberating brands with innovative and data-driven creative and media solutions, nationwide. Clients include the American Heart Association, Mouser Electronics, TTI, Red Lion Hotels Corporation, Subway® Restaurants, Travel Texas, Explore Branson, Waterloo Sparkling Water, Country Luau Spirits and Champion Energy. For more information, visit http://www.proof-advertising.com. Proof is also a proud member of Worldwide Partners. Worldwide Partners represents a global network of more than 70 independent and diversified market services agencies in over 40 countries.

