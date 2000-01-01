First Savings Financial Group Inc. ( FSFG, Financial) and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. ( GLPI, Financial) recently announced their next dividends. Dividend investors could be interested in these stocks, as they have been paying dividends for many years and have increased their payments very fast over the past year. In addition, their dividend yields are currently outperforming the S&P 500's return of 1.62%.

First Savings Financial Group Inc.

First Savings Financial Group Inc. ( FSFG, Financial) is a Jeffersonville, Indiana-based owner of regional bank First Savings Bank, which provides a variety of financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through 15 branches.

Ahead of Thursday's regular market trading, the company announced that it will pay a quarterly cash dividend of 13 cents per common share on Sept. 30. The payment amount has not changed from the previous distribution. Shareholders must be on the company's records by Sept. 16 if they wish to benefit. The ex-dividend date is scheduled for Sept. 15.

The company has distributed consecutive dividends for approximately eight years and increased them by 59.7% over the past year.

The company has a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a GuruFocus profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

As of early trading on Thursday, its stock price of $22.82 was down 21.28% year-over-year and its forward dividend yield was 2.3%. The stock has a market cap of $161.81 million and a 52-week range of $22.64 to $29.98.

The stock has an average recommendation rating of buy and an average target price of $29.50 from three ratings on Wall Street.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. ( GLPI, Financial) is a specialty real estate investment company based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. It is focused on real estate leased to gaming operators. The tenants are responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance, operations and taxes related to the rental properties.

After regular trading hours on Wednesday, the company announced it will pay a quarterly cash dividend of 70.5 cents per common share on Sept. 30 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 16. The ex-dividend date is scheduled for Sept. 15. The payment will be in line with the previous distribution.

The company has been paying consecutive dividends for about seven years, increasing them by 8.5% over the past year.

The company has a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

As of early trading on Thursday, the share price of $48.27 was down 5.45% year-over-year and the forward dividend yield was 5.84%. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion and a 52-week range of $41.81 to $52.87.

The stock has an average recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $55.19 as a result of 20 ratings on Wall Street.