ATLANTA , Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanticus Holdings Corporation ( ATLC), a financial technology company that enables its bank, retail and healthcare partners to offer more inclusive financial services to millions of everyday Americans, today announced that it has been ranked as seventh amongst large companies in Atlanta by Atlanta Business Chronicles’ Best Places to Work 2022, with over 100 companies recognized overall across categories.



For nearly 20 years, the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Best Places to Work Awards has recognized the top 100 companies in the greater Atlanta area that go above and beyond in creating an enjoyable workplace and a thriving culture for their employees. The rankings of the top workplaces in Atlanta are based on employee engagement surveys.

“We are honored to be named one of the Best Places to Work by the Atlanta Business Chronicle,” said Jeff Howard, Atlanticus CEO. “There is a strong correlation between team members who say they're happy at work and the companies that prioritize a strong culture. Our dedicated team is helping hardworking Americans manage their financial well-being - this takes creativity, intelligence, collaboration, humility, accountability, experience and trust. That’s what makes our team the very best in the business. And we work every day to prioritize a culture and work environment that fuels those very attributes - because our team is our family.”

Over 100 million Americans have limited options when it comes to financial services. Atlanticus is a financial empowerment platform providing a robust experience curated for the unique needs of those everyday Americans who have limited options when it comes to financial services. For over 25 years, Atlanticus has been dedicated to providing its team members with the resources necessary to be successful while working toward a common goal of providing everyday Americans with equitable access to financial services.

“Atlanticus has such an incredible culture where everybody truly collaborates to work towards a common goal, fostering a positive work environment where everyone feels like they have a seat at the table,” said Monica Holmes, Atlanticus VP of Marketing. “From our interns to our president, every individual is invited to contribute to the organization, which strengthens us as a whole”

With a family-first culture and an emphasis on giving back to the community via organizations like Give Back ATL, The Dream Mile, or the Urban League, Atlanticus works to empower financial inclusion for consumers by first focusing on fostering a collaborative and positive environment where everyone thrives.

About Atlanticus Holdings Corporation

Empowering Better Financial Outcomes for Everyday Americans

Atlanticus’ technology allows bank, retail, and healthcare partners to offer more inclusive financial services to everyday Americans through the use of proprietary analytics. We apply the experience gained and infrastructure built from servicing over 18 million customers and $27 billion in consumer loans over our 25-year operating history to support lenders that originate a range of consumer loan products. These products include retail and healthcare private label credit and general purpose credit cards marketed through our omnichannel platform, including retail point-of-sale, healthcare point-of-care, direct mail solicitation, internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties. Additionally, through our CAR subsidiary, Atlanticus serves the individual needs of automotive dealers and automotive non-prime financial organizations with multiple financing and service programs.

