SANDY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2022 / Accredited Solutions, Inc, formerly Good Hemp, Inc. (OTC:GHMP), announced today that it has been appointed an authorized reseller of Corrosion CureTM, a "green" single component waterborne metal protector that creates an immunity against corrosion. Corrosion CureTM possesses anti-corrosive properties and acts as an oxygen scavenger that penetrates metal substrates, replacing oxygen molecules and, thus, prevents corrosion from recurring. Applied as a paint, Corrosion CureTM has been engineered to deliver no chemical toxicity, flashpoint risk or explosion potential.

"Corrosion CureTMis an extremely exciting tandem product for our PetroXstreamTM cleaner/degreaser product within the oil and gas industry. For example, for well-site equipment, we envision a two-step solution to the corrosive effects of the sulfur gases on the metal surfaces: first, clean and degrease the metal surfaces with our environmentally-sensitive PetroXstreamTM, then, coat the surfaces with Corrosion CureTM," explained Interm CEO, Douglas Martin. "With the Corrosion CureTM treatment, the lives of the metal surfaces in and around the well site will be extended from eight to ten years to up to 30 years. The value proposition of Corrosion CureTM is undeniable, notwithstanding the fact that it is, itself, a water-based, environmentally-sensitive product."

About Accredited Solutions, Inc.

The Company changed its name from Good Hemp, Inc. to Accredited Solutions, Inc., effective July 12, 2022.

With the recent acquisition of Petro X Solutions, Inc., the Company has shifted its business focus to fossil fuel clean-up products (PetroXstreamTM and EnviroXstreamTM) and services; technologies involved in packaging, distributing, and using electricity in all energy segments; micro-grid design that integrates alternative energy sources and construction; micro-grid control software development; energy storage systems; power system integration and distribution; and growing an internal sales organization to drive sales of products and services.

Additionally, the Company's Diamond Creek brand of ionized 9.5pH high alkaline spring water continues to be produced from the highest quality, award-winning springs in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Tennessee, and is sold in over 1,000 retail locations and online. Visit www.diamondcreekwater.com for more information.

