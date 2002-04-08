Southfield, MI, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (: SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing (“MH”) communities, recreational vehicle (“RV”) resorts and marinas, today announced the dates for its third quarter 2022 earnings release and conference call.

The Company will release its third quarter operating results on Monday, October 24, 2022, after markets close. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. ET.

To Participate in the Conference Call:

Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time.

U.S. and Canada: (877) 407-9039

International: (201) 689-8470

The conference call will also be available live on Sun Communities’ website www.suncommunities.com.

Conference Call Replay:

U.S. and Canada: (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671

Passcode: 13732466

The replay will be accessible through November 8, 2022.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 661 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising over 180,300 developed sites and over 45,900 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

For Further Information at the Company:

Fernando Castro-Caratini

Chief Financial Officer

(248) 208-2500

www.suncommunities.com