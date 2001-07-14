ExxonMobil affiliates have signed an agreement to sell all of ExxonMobil’s interests in the Aera oil-production operation in California to Green Gate Resources E, LLC, a subsidiary of IKAV.

The transaction involves a share sale of Mobil California Exploration & Producing Asset Company. In addition, ExxonMobil affiliates have entered into a separate agreement for the sale of an associated loading facility and pipeline system.

“This sale is part of our strategy to continually strengthen our industry-leading portfolio, focusing our investments in low-cost-of-supply oil and natural gas to meet consumer demand and create value for our shareholders,” said Liam Mallon, president of ExxonMobil Upstream Company.

Mobil California Exploration & Producing Company holds a 48.2% share of Aera Energy LLC and a 50% share of Aera Energy Services Company, a joint venture with Shell. It was formed in June 1997 and has operations in eight onshore fields. In 2021, Aera produced about 95,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day.

The sale does not affect ExxonMobil’s branded network of about 500 independently owned retail sites in California.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approvals.

