Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Cambridge Bancorp CEO and CFO to attend the Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 1, 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC) (the "Company"), the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company (the "Bank"), today announced that Chief Executive Officer Denis Sheahan, along with Chief Financial Officer Michael F. Carotenuto, will attend the Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference on September 7, 2022. The conference will be held in Chicago.

Cambridge_Bancorp_Logo.jpg

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp, the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company, is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cambridge Trust Company is a 132-year-old Massachusetts chartered commercial bank with approximately $5.1 billion in assets at June 30, 2022, and a total of 19 Massachusetts and New Hampshire locations. Cambridge Trust Company is one of New England's leaders in private banking and wealth management with $4.0 billion in client assets under management and administration at June 30, 2022. The Wealth Management group maintains offices in Boston and Wellesley, Massachusetts and Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

CONTACT:
Cambridge Bancorp
Michael F. Carotenuto
Chief Financial Officer
617-520-5520

favicon.png?sn=NE61242&sd=2022-09-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cambridge-bancorp-ceo-and-cfo-to-attend-the-raymond-james-us-bank-conference-301616771.html

SOURCE Cambridge Bancorp

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE61242&Transmission_Id=202209011630PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE61242&DateId=20220901
  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles