The+Schall+Law+Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of PROG Holdings, Inc. (“PROG” or “the Company”) (NYSE: PRG) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. PROG is the subject of a lawsuit filed by the Pennsylvania Attorney General on August 25, 2022. The lawsuit alleges that the Company violated the Rental Purchase Agreement Act (“RPAA”). The lawsuit adds that the Attorney General’s office investigated the Company’s stores, finding “widespread non-compliance” with the RPAA disclosure requirements. Based on this news, shares of PROG dropped by more than 12% on August 26, 2022.

