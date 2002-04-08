Vilnius, Lithuania, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Trend Innovations Holding Inc. ( TREN) is a company specializing in innovative technologies using artificial intelligence. One of the company's key projects is the Thy News application.



Thy News is a mobile application with convenient control and the ability to read news on topics of interest. The search database of the news service collected news from various information resources. The user is not limited to preset sources, but is offered various ways to personalize the service.

To date, the news aggregator Thy News has several interesting and useful features so that a user can customize news feeds according to his preferences. In a recent release in February 2022, the company added YouTube functionality to its application.

Now in the application, there is a possibility to see the actual selection of TOP YouTube videos, which is formed based on the geolocation of the user. New videos can be viewed without leaving the application within a few minutes.

Users can compile a list of channels by topic or popularity. It covers a broad range of topics such as travel, sports, media and entertainment, beauty and fashion, video games, etc.

With this feature, you can simultaneously monitor news feeds and receive updates on new YouTube videos. The user spends less time searching and receiving information, as everything is available in one application. As a result, this unique improvement has attracted the interest of both current users of Thy News and new ones.

The news aggregator develops and offers to read quality content from authoritative publications, as well as discover new sources of information.

About Trend Innovations Holding Inc.

Trend Innovations Holding Inc. ( TREN) is an expert in the field of information technology based on artificial intelligence. Thy News application is one of the key projects of the company. Thy News is a worldwide application for processing news from multiple sources. It is created for users who value their time and desire to keep up with the latest world news. The app provides the user with the opportunity to create their news feeds, only from those sources that are of interest to him, as well as to make several such feeds by dividing them into topics.

