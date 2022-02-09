QVIDTVM Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 11 stocks valued at a total of $151.00Mil. The top holdings were TMX(25.93%), WAB(14.85%), and RTX(12.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were QVIDTVM Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

QVIDTVM Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:PGR by 133,168 shares. The trade had a 8.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $113.39.

On 09/02/2022, Progressive Corp traded for a price of $122.95 per share and a market cap of $71.93Bil. The stock has returned 29.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Progressive Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 87.86, a price-book ratio of 4.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 47.08 and a price-sales ratio of 1.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, QVIDTVM Management LLC bought 99,200 shares of NAS:PYPL for a total holding of 186,238. The trade had a 4.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.21.

On 09/02/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $91.25 per share and a market cap of $105.45Bil. The stock has returned -68.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 52.99, a price-book ratio of 5.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.30 and a price-sales ratio of 4.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, QVIDTVM Management LLC bought 83,000 shares of NYSE:VSCO for a total holding of 483,986. The trade had a 1.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.44.

On 09/02/2022, Victoria's Secret & Co traded for a price of $32.7 per share and a market cap of $2.73Bil. The stock has returned -50.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Victoria's Secret & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-book ratio of 12.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.02 and a price-sales ratio of 0.45.

During the quarter, QVIDTVM Management LLC bought 247,826 shares of NYSE:FTCH for a total holding of 1,128,334. The trade had a 1.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.31.

On 09/02/2022, Farfetch Ltd traded for a price of $9.385 per share and a market cap of $3.59Bil. The stock has returned -78.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Farfetch Ltd has a price-book ratio of 4.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.63 and a price-sales ratio of 1.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, QVIDTVM Management LLC bought 24,756 shares of NYSE:OTIS for a total holding of 224,413. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.7.

On 09/02/2022, Otis Worldwide Corp traded for a price of $72.27 per share and a market cap of $30.50Bil. The stock has returned -20.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Otis Worldwide Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.05 and a price-sales ratio of 2.19.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

