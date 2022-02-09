TPG GP A, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

301 Commerce Street Fort Worth, TX 76102

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 40 stocks valued at a total of $6.47Bil. The top holdings were LFST(15.06%), CNVY(8.79%), and LTH(8.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TPG GP A, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

TPG GP A, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TRVI by 500,000 shares. The trade had a 0.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.89.

On 09/02/2022, Trevi Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $3.21 per share and a market cap of $137.30Mil. The stock has returned 89.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Trevi Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.07 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.36.

The guru sold out of their 3,230,615-share investment in NYSE:PLAN. Previously, the stock had a 2.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.77 during the quarter.

On 09/02/2022, Anaplan Inc traded for a price of $63.73 per share and a market cap of $9.59Bil. The stock has returned 16.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Anaplan Inc has a price-book ratio of 38.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -51.13 and a price-sales ratio of 14.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, TPG GP A, LLC bought 2,021,259 shares of NYSE:LW for a total holding of 5,144,379. The trade had a 2.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.96.

On 09/02/2022, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc traded for a price of $78.23 per share and a market cap of $11.24Bil. The stock has returned 22.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.59, a price-book ratio of 31.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.31 and a price-sales ratio of 2.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, TPG GP A, LLC bought 1,160,690 shares of NAS:ROST for a total holding of 2,184,635. The trade had a 1.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.08.

On 09/02/2022, Ross Stores Inc traded for a price of $87.39 per share and a market cap of $30.58Bil. The stock has returned -24.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ross Stores Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-book ratio of 7.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.59 and a price-sales ratio of 1.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

TPG GP A, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CWK by 2,920,717 shares. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.63.

On 09/02/2022, Cushman & Wakefield PLC traded for a price of $14.5 per share and a market cap of $3.27Bil. The stock has returned -19.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-book ratio of 2.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.75 and a price-sales ratio of 0.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

