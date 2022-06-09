Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 100 stocks valued at a total of $171.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.65%), TMO(3.42%), and KLAC(3.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced their investment in NAS:CSCO by 122,520 shares. The trade had a 3.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.99.

On 09/06/2022, Cisco Systems Inc traded for a price of $44.385 per share and a market cap of $184.31Bil. The stock has returned -22.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-book ratio of 4.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.38 and a price-sales ratio of 3.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 48,037 shares in NAS:ZM, giving the stock a 3.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $105.65 during the quarter.

On 09/06/2022, Zoom Video Communications Inc traded for a price of $80.175 per share and a market cap of $23.85Bil. The stock has returned -73.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zoom Video Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-book ratio of 3.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.90 and a price-sales ratio of 5.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 13,003 shares in NAS:INTU, giving the stock a 2.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $415.14 during the quarter.

On 09/06/2022, Intuit Inc traded for a price of $417.7283 per share and a market cap of $118.04Bil. The stock has returned -25.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuit Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.71, a price-book ratio of 7.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.27 and a price-sales ratio of 9.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought 29,653 shares of NYSE:CRM for a total holding of 30,033. The trade had a 2.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $177.26.

On 09/06/2022, Salesforce Inc traded for a price of $151.62 per share and a market cap of $151.40Bil. The stock has returned -43.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Salesforce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 280.39, a price-book ratio of 2.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.08 and a price-sales ratio of 5.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced their investment in NYSE:BMY by 44,555 shares. The trade had a 1.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.11.

On 09/06/2022, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co traded for a price of $68.48 per share and a market cap of $145.93Bil. The stock has returned 7.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a price-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-book ratio of 4.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.05 and a price-sales ratio of 3.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

