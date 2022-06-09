IFP Advisors, Inc recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3030 NORTH ROCKY POINT DRIVE W. STE 700 TAMPA, FL 33607

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 4513 stocks valued at a total of $3.14Bil. The top holdings were AMZN(2.54%), AAPL(2.19%), and SCHX(1.23%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were IFP Advisors, Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

IFP Advisors, Inc reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 5,343,789 shares. The trade had a 1.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 09/06/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $125.89 per share and a market cap of $1,282.21Bil. The stock has returned -27.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 112.77, a price-book ratio of 9.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.55 and a price-sales ratio of 2.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

IFP Advisors, Inc reduced their investment in ARCA:IVW by 405,944 shares. The trade had a 1.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $66.26.

On 09/06/2022, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $63.35 per share and a market cap of $29.70Bil. The stock has returned -18.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a price-book ratio of 6.47.

IFP Advisors, Inc reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 381,375 shares. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 09/06/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $154.5 per share and a market cap of $2,489.84Bil. The stock has returned 0.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-book ratio of 42.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.46 and a price-sales ratio of 6.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

IFP Advisors, Inc reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 191,970 shares. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $310.63.

On 09/06/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $292.68 per share and a market cap of $161.38Bil. The stock has returned -22.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a price-book ratio of 6.56.

IFP Advisors, Inc reduced their investment in ARCA:SGOL by 255,579 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.97.

On 09/06/2022, abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $16.315 per share and a market cap of $2.35Bil. The stock has returned -7.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

