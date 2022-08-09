RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

712 FIFTH AVENUE NEW YORK, NY 10019

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 9 stocks valued at a total of $2.38Bil. The top holdings were EVA(67.46%), CDEV(17.34%), and TALO(8.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 27,999,267 shares in NYSE:EVA, giving the stock a 67.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.37 during the quarter.

On 09/08/2022, Enviva Inc traded for a price of $68.93 per share and a market cap of $4.55Bil. The stock has returned 34.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enviva Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -72.65 and a price-sales ratio of 3.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 27,901,225-share investment in FRA:XV6. Previously, the stock had a 66.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of €70.35 during the quarter.

On 09/08/2022, Enviva Inc traded for a price of €66.93 per share and a market cap of €4.57Bil. The stock has returned 147.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enviva Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -72.12 and a price-sales ratio of 3.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TALO by 3,978,110 shares. The trade had a 1.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.39.

On 09/08/2022, Talos Energy Inc traded for a price of $19.55 per share and a market cap of $1.64Bil. The stock has returned 55.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Talos Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-book ratio of 1.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.02 and a price-sales ratio of 1.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 15,564,378 shares in NAS:DCFC, giving the stock a 4.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.29 during the quarter.

On 09/08/2022, Tritium DCFC Ltd traded for a price of $6.82 per share and a market cap of $1.04Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tritium DCFC Ltd has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -22.46 and a price-sales ratio of 16.43.

RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:PR by 14,600,660 shares. The trade had a 3.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.88.

On 09/08/2022, Centennial Resource Development Inc traded for a price of $7.77 per share and a market cap of $2.25Bil. The stock has returned 48.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Centennial Resource Development Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-book ratio of 0.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.58 and a price-sales ratio of 1.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.