John Hussman recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Dr. John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) is the president and principal shareholder of Hussman Strategic Advisors, the investment advisory firm that manages the Hussman Funds. He is also the president of the Hussman Investment Trust. Dr. Hussman manages the Hussman Strategic Growth Fund, which invests primarily in U.S. stocks, and the Hussman Strategic Total Return Fund, which invests primarily in U.S. Treasury and government agency securities.

Prior to managing the Hussman Funds, Dr. Hussman was a professor of economics and international finance at the University of Michigan. His academic research centers on market efficiency and information economics. Dr. Hussman holds a Ph.D. in economics from Stanford University (1992) and two degrees from Northwestern University: a Master's degree in education and social policy (1985) and a Bachelor's degree in economics (1983).

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 325 stocks valued at a total of $580.00Mil. The top holdings were GOLD(2.09%), NEM(1.72%), and GOOG(1.66%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) bought 3,090 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 87,800. The trade had a 1.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.5.

On 09/12/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $111.4586 per share and a market cap of $1,445.61Bil. The stock has returned -21.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-book ratio of 5.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.46 and a price-sales ratio of 5.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) bought 62,000 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 67,200. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 09/12/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $136.11 per share and a market cap of $1,388.24Bil. The stock has returned -21.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 122.13, a price-book ratio of 10.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.64 and a price-sales ratio of 2.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) bought 56,800 shares of NYSE:LYB for a total holding of 72,400. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.16.

On 09/12/2022, LyondellBasell Industries NV traded for a price of $85.07 per share and a market cap of $27.83Bil. The stock has returned -3.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LyondellBasell Industries NV has a price-earnings ratio of 5.18, a price-book ratio of 2.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.65 and a price-sales ratio of 0.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) bought 106,500 shares of NYSE:AEM for a total holding of 182,500. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $55.71.

On 09/12/2022, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd traded for a price of $44.82 per share and a market cap of $20.28Bil. The stock has returned -16.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-book ratio of 1.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.63 and a price-sales ratio of 3.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) bought 36,100 shares of NAS:QCOM for a total holding of 51,700. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.07.

On 09/12/2022, Qualcomm Inc traded for a price of $132.74 per share and a market cap of $149.16Bil. The stock has returned -4.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualcomm Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-book ratio of 9.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.30 and a price-sales ratio of 3.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

