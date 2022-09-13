Sunflower Bank, N.A. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 150 stocks valued at a total of $506.00Mil. The top holdings were ADM(19.98%), VXUS(11.87%), and SPSB(8.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sunflower Bank, N.A.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Sunflower Bank, N.A. reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 80,273 shares. The trade had a 4.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 09/13/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $401.24 per share and a market cap of $372.56Bil. The stock has returned -6.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-book ratio of 3.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.92 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Sunflower Bank, N.A. reduced their investment in NYSE:ABBV by 72,385 shares. The trade had a 1.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $152.95.

On 09/13/2022, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $141.01 per share and a market cap of $251.49Bil. The stock has returned 38.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-book ratio of 17.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.74 and a price-sales ratio of 4.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Sunflower Bank, N.A. reduced their investment in ARCA:SPSB by 377,062 shares. The trade had a 1.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.71.

On 09/13/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $29.535 per share and a market cap of $7.33Bil. The stock has returned -4.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Sunflower Bank, N.A. reduced their investment in NYSE:ABT by 71,914 shares. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $113.64.

On 09/13/2022, Abbott Laboratories traded for a price of $106.96 per share and a market cap of $191.39Bil. The stock has returned -13.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Abbott Laboratories has a price-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-book ratio of 5.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.26 and a price-sales ratio of 4.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Sunflower Bank, N.A. reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 54,150 shares. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.05.

On 09/13/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $99 per share and a market cap of $80.79Bil. The stock has returned -13.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

