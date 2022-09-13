FORD FOUNDATION recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 18 stocks valued at a total of $17.00Mil. The top holdings were ABNB(38.89%), DASH(12.52%), and CFLT(10.64%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FORD FOUNDATION’s top five trades of the quarter.

FORD FOUNDATION reduced their investment in NAS:ABNB by 72,542 shares. The trade had a 17.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $130.8.

On 09/13/2022, Airbnb Inc traded for a price of $121.54 per share and a market cap of $77.72Bil. The stock has returned -24.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Airbnb Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 66.42, a price-book ratio of 14.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 49.04 and a price-sales ratio of 10.88.

The guru sold out of their 183,293-share investment in NAS:PDD. Previously, the stock had a 10.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.75 during the quarter.

On 09/13/2022, Pinduoduo Inc traded for a price of $67.82 per share and a market cap of $85.75Bil. The stock has returned -34.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pinduoduo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-book ratio of 6.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.34 and a price-sales ratio of 6.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

FORD FOUNDATION reduced their investment in NYSE:U by 45,749 shares. The trade had a 6.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.45.

On 09/13/2022, Unity Software Inc traded for a price of $36.66 per share and a market cap of $10.94Bil. The stock has returned -72.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Unity Software Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -24.30 and a price-sales ratio of 8.73.

FORD FOUNDATION reduced their investment in NYSE:DASH by 32,434 shares. The trade had a 5.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.02.

On 09/13/2022, DoorDash Inc traded for a price of $62.07 per share and a market cap of $23.96Bil. The stock has returned -70.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, DoorDash Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -48.61 and a price-sales ratio of 3.86.

FORD FOUNDATION reduced their investment in NAS:CFLT by 76,056 shares. The trade had a 4.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.14.

On 09/13/2022, Confluent Inc traded for a price of $26.58 per share and a market cap of $7.49Bil. The stock has returned -59.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Confluent Inc has a price-book ratio of 10.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -16.81 and a price-sales ratio of 15.87.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

