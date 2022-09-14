Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 76 stocks valued at a total of $1.70Bil. The top holdings were ABBV(5.20%), FDS(5.05%), and ABT(4.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 682,993 shares in NAS:SEIC, giving the stock a 2.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.33 during the quarter.

On 09/14/2022, SEI Investments Co traded for a price of $55.39 per share and a market cap of $7.50Bil. The stock has returned -5.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SEI Investments Co has a price-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-book ratio of 3.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.96 and a price-sales ratio of 3.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:WBA by 574,355 shares. The trade had a 1.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.02.

On 09/14/2022, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc traded for a price of $34.77 per share and a market cap of $30.05Bil. The stock has returned -23.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-book ratio of 1.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.81 and a price-sales ratio of 0.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 413,571 shares in NYSE:APH, giving the stock a 1.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $69.62 during the quarter.

On 09/14/2022, Amphenol Corp traded for a price of $73.93 per share and a market cap of $43.98Bil. The stock has returned -1.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amphenol Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-book ratio of 6.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.93 and a price-sales ratio of 3.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:ECL by 105,716 shares. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $166.01.

On 09/14/2022, Ecolab Inc traded for a price of $164.64 per share and a market cap of $46.92Bil. The stock has returned -25.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ecolab Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 42.87, a price-book ratio of 6.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.48 and a price-sales ratio of 3.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 205,368 shares in NYSE:CHD, giving the stock a 1.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $94.54 during the quarter.

On 09/14/2022, Church & Dwight Co Inc traded for a price of $77.54 per share and a market cap of $18.84Bil. The stock has returned -6.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Church & Dwight Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-book ratio of 5.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.87 and a price-sales ratio of 3.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

