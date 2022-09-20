Inscription Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 251 stocks valued at a total of $555.00Mil. The top holdings were CHRD(12.50%), AAPL(6.90%), and SPY(4.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Inscription Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 570,062 shares in NAS:CHRD, giving the stock a 12.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $146.68 during the quarter.

On 09/20/2022, Chord Energy Corp traded for a price of $138.16 per share and a market cap of $5.52Bil. The stock has returned 55.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chord Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 3.02, a price-book ratio of 2.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.45 and a price-sales ratio of 1.18.

During the quarter, Inscription Capital, LLC bought 169,924 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 280,053. The trade had a 4.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 09/20/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $155.485 per share and a market cap of $2,529.05Bil. The stock has returned 10.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-book ratio of 43.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.74 and a price-sales ratio of 6.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Inscription Capital, LLC bought 136,760 shares of NYSE:MRK for a total holding of 167,242. The trade had a 2.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.55.

On 09/20/2022, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $85.89 per share and a market cap of $216.97Bil. The stock has returned 23.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-book ratio of 5.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.36 and a price-sales ratio of 3.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Inscription Capital, LLC bought 86,205 shares of NYSE:PG for a total holding of 105,339. The trade had a 2.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $150.34.

On 09/20/2022, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $137.09 per share and a market cap of $324.75Bil. The stock has returned -1.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-book ratio of 7.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.51 and a price-sales ratio of 4.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Inscription Capital, LLC bought 68,387 shares of NYSE:JNJ for a total holding of 89,680. The trade had a 2.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $178.16.

On 09/20/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $164.834 per share and a market cap of $429.75Bil. The stock has returned 3.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-book ratio of 5.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.53 and a price-sales ratio of 4.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

