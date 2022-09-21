SOFTBANK GROUP CORP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 29 stocks valued at a total of $7.83Bil. The top holdings were TMUS(68.32%), AURC(8.46%), and SOFI(6.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SOFTBANK GROUP CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP reduced their investment in NAS:SOFI by 18,229,805 shares. The trade had a 4.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.15.

On 09/21/2022, SoFi Technologies Inc traded for a price of $15.66 per share and a market cap of $12.51Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SoFi Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-sales ratio of 7.91.

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP reduced their investment in NAS:SOFI by 12,064,918 shares. The trade had a 1.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.09.

On 09/21/2022, SoFi Technologies Inc traded for a price of $5.7988 per share and a market cap of $5.43Bil. The stock has returned -59.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SoFi Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.09 and a price-sales ratio of 4.17.

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP reduced their investment in NAS:TMUS by 21,153,145 shares. The trade had a 27.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $130.44.

On 09/21/2022, T-Mobile US Inc traded for a price of $139.485 per share and a market cap of $175.11Bil. The stock has returned 11.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T-Mobile US Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 101.93, a price-book ratio of 2.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.89 and a price-sales ratio of 2.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 67,700,000 shares in NAS:AURC, giving the stock a 8.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.82 during the quarter.

On 09/21/2022, Aurora Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $9.89 per share and a market cap of $343.68Mil. The stock has returned -0.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aurora Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-book ratio of 1.31 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -35.28.

The guru established a new position worth 43,176,600 shares in NAS:EQRX, giving the stock a 2.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $4.5 during the quarter.

On 09/21/2022, EQRx Inc traded for a price of $4.695 per share and a market cap of $2.17Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EQRx Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.50 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.99.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

