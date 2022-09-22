Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

5755 North Point Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30022

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 53 stocks valued at a total of $94.00Mil. The top holdings were FTGC(11.26%), SPLG(8.65%), and QTEC(6.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 397,352 shares in NAS:FTGC, giving the stock a 11.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.99 during the quarter.

On 09/22/2022, FIRST TR EXCH VII traded for a price of $26.64 per share and a market cap of $4.31Bil. The stock has returned 21.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 28,523 shares. The trade had a 10.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 09/22/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $379.36 per share and a market cap of $284.22Bil. The stock has returned -11.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a price-book ratio of 3.72.

The guru established a new position worth 83,899 shares in ARCA:FXG, giving the stock a 5.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.84 during the quarter.

On 09/22/2022, First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund traded for a price of $60.24 per share and a market cap of $632.52Mil. The stock has returned 8.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a price-book ratio of 2.76.

The guru sold out of their 25,102-share investment in ARCA:RTM. Previously, the stock had a 3.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $175.5 during the quarter.

On 09/22/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF traded for a price of $149.26 per share and a market cap of $365.69Mil. The stock has returned -5.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a price-book ratio of 2.62.

The guru sold out of their 220,752-share investment in NAS:LDSF. Previously, the stock had a 3.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.92 during the quarter.

On 09/22/2022, First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF traded for a price of $18.632 per share and a market cap of $207.73Mil. The stock has returned -5.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a price-book ratio of 1.61.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

