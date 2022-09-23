Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 129 stocks valued at a total of $140.00Mil. The top holdings were PSLV(8.63%), PHYS(8.31%), and ABT(5.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IWP by 17,680 shares. The trade had a 1.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.21.

On 09/23/2022, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $79.21 per share and a market cap of $11.10Bil. The stock has returned -32.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a price-book ratio of 6.10.

During the quarter, Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC bought 15,377 shares of ARCA:XLE for a total holding of 37,869. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.39.

On 09/23/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $70.48 per share and a market cap of $32.41Bil. The stock has returned 44.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a price-book ratio of 2.23.

The guru established a new position worth 72,698 shares in NAS:FTRI, giving the stock a 0.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.19 during the quarter.

On 09/23/2022, First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income traded for a price of $12.13 per share and a market cap of $198.33Mil. The stock has returned -3.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income has a price-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a price-book ratio of 1.52.

The guru established a new position worth 206,033 shares in NYSE:GNT, giving the stock a 0.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.31 during the quarter.

On 09/23/2022, GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust traded for a price of $4.27 per share and a market cap of $76.24Mil. The stock has returned -10.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a price-book ratio of 0.77.

During the quarter, Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC bought 32,642 shares of NAS:FTGC for a total holding of 46,647. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.99.

On 09/23/2022, FIRST TR EXCH VII traded for a price of $25.56 per share and a market cap of $4.17Bil. The stock has returned 14.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

