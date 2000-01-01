S&P 500 stocks have posted average growth of 6.54% in annual total revenue from 2017 to 2021. The benchmark index for the U.S. stock market closed at 3,647.29 on Tuesday, up about 46.4% over the past five years through Sept. 27.

Thus, investors may want to consider the three stocks listed below, as they have outperformed the S&P 500 in terms of higher five-year revenue growth rates. A company's history of growing sales is no guarantee of its future, but historically, rising sales are a powerful catalyst for higher stock prices.

Roku Inc.

The first stock to make the cut is Roku Inc. ( ROKU, Financial), a Los Gatos, California-based TV streaming platform operator.

The company has seen dramatic revenue growth over the past five years, with an average increase of 52.46% per year. Revenue improved from $512.76 million in 2017 to $2.76 billion in 2021.

The share price is up 155.18% over the past five years, trading at around $60.10 during regular hours on Wednesday for a market cap of $8.64 billion and a 52-week range of $57.75 to $350.60.

Roku Inc. does not pay dividends.

GuruFocus has given the company a rating of 6 out of 10 for financial strength, 4 out of 10 for profitability and 7 out of 10 for growth.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for the stock and have established an average target price of $81 per share.

Vanguard Group Inc., Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio) and FMR LLC are among the company's top largest shareholders, owning 7.56%, 7.46% and 6.72%, respectively, of total shares outstanding.

Prologis Inc.

The second company that qualifies is Prologis Inc. ( PLD, Financial), a San Francisco, California-based international logistics real estate investment trust (REIT).

The company has experienced strong revenue growth over the past five years, with an average increase of 16.30% per year. Total revenues increased from $2.87 billion in 2017 to $5.16 billion in 2021.

The stock is up 62.37% over the past five years, trading at around $103 during regular hours on Wednesday for a market cap of $75.75 billion and a 52-week range of $100.84 to $174.54.

Prologis Inc. pays quarterly dividends and the next one of 79 cents per share will be paid on Sept. 30. The stock grants a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 2.94% and a forward dividend yield of 3.10% as of this writing.

GuruFocus has given the company a rating of 5 out of 10 for financial strength, 8 out of 10 for profitability and 9 out of 10 for growth.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of buy for the stock and have established an average target price of approximately $158.21 per share.

Vanguard Group Inc. is the company's top fund holder with 13.14% of shares outstanding. BlackRock Inc. is the second-largest shareholder at 9.99%, while State Street Corp follows in third place with 6.90%.

Chevron Corp

The third company that qualifies is Chevron Corp. ( CVX, Financial), a San Ramon, California-based integrated oil and gas producer. The fossil fuel operators engage in upstream, midstream and downstream activities worldwide.

The company has seen very good sales growth over the past five years, with an average increase of 11.23% per year. Total revenues increased from $127.49 billion in 2017 to $155.61 billion in 2021.

The share price is up 22.54% over the past five years, trading at around $144 during regular hours on Wednesday, giving it a market cap of $284.58 billion and a 52-week range of $101.45 to $182.40.

Chevron Corp. pays quarterly dividends and the most recent one of $1.42 per share was paid on Sept. 12. The stock grants a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 3.85% and a forward dividend yield of 3.91% as of this writing.

GuruFocus has given the company a rating of 8 out of 10 for financial strength, 6 out of 10 for profitability and 5 out of 10 for growth.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for the stock and have established an average target price of $180.30 per share.

Among the top fund owners, Vanguard Group has the largest stake with 8.37% of outstanding shares. Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) has the second-largest holding with 8.25%, while State Street Corp. is third with 7.01%.

Equinor ASA

The fourth stock to make the cut is Equinor ASA ( EQNR, Financial), a Stavanger, Norway-based integrated oil and gas operator active in the petroleum and petroleum-derived products markets with proven oil and gas reserves of approximately 5.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

The company has seen dramatic revenue growth over the past five years, with an average increase of 20.85% per year. Total revenues improved from $60.97 billion in 2017 to $90.29 billion in 2021.

The share price is up 65% over the past five years, trading at around $33.10 during regular hours on Wednesday for a market cap of $101.89 billion and a 52-week range of $24.17 to $42.53.

Equinor ASA pays quarterly dividends and the most recent one of 20 cents per share was paid on May 27. The stock grants a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 1.72% and a forward dividend yield of 2.17% as of this writing.

GuruFocus has given the company a rating of 6 out of 10 for financial strength, 7 out of 10 for profitability and 8 out of 10 for growth.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for the stock and have established an average target price of $42.17 per share.

Folketrygdfondet, Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are among the company's top largest shareholders, owning 3.57%, 0.33% and 0.12%, respectively, of total shares outstanding.