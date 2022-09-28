Brahman Capital Corp. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

655 Third Avenue New York, NY 10017

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 22 stocks valued at a total of $845.00Mil. The top holdings were GDDY(19.75%), WBD(15.21%), and AMBP(7.02%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Brahman Capital Corp.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Brahman Capital Corp. bought 6,212,763 shares of NAS:WBD for a total holding of 9,579,308. The trade had a 9.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.65.

On 09/28/2022, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc traded for a price of $11.79 per share and a market cap of $28.58Bil. The stock has returned -53.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.80 and a price-sales ratio of 0.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Brahman Capital Corp. reduced their investment in NAS:DLTR by 491,313 shares. The trade had a 6.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.48.

On 09/28/2022, Dollar Tree Inc traded for a price of $137.97 per share and a market cap of $31.02Bil. The stock has returned 59.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dollar Tree Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-book ratio of 3.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.03 and a price-sales ratio of 1.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 1,303,449-share investment in NAS:EBAY. Previously, the stock had a 6.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.88 during the quarter.

On 09/28/2022, eBay Inc traded for a price of $38.61 per share and a market cap of $21.31Bil. The stock has returned -44.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, eBay Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 92.34, a price-book ratio of 4.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.69 and a price-sales ratio of 2.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 3,928,099 shares in NYSE:CLVT, giving the stock a 6.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.98 during the quarter.

On 09/28/2022, Clarivate PLC traded for a price of $9.74 per share and a market cap of $6.65Bil. The stock has returned -55.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Clarivate PLC has a price-book ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.24 and a price-sales ratio of 2.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 899,534 shares in NAS:APP, giving the stock a 3.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.42 during the quarter.

On 09/28/2022, AppLovin Corp traded for a price of $21.37 per share and a market cap of $8.15Bil. The stock has returned -70.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AppLovin Corp has a price-book ratio of 4.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.11 and a price-sales ratio of 2.98.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

