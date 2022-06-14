We applaud the big climate-changing ideas of NextEra Energy Inc. ( NEE, Financial). They emphasize clean energy, solar and wind. Wonderful for the world.

Currently, many analysts and financial journalists sing NextEra’s praises. It has been almost unanimously touted as one of the best utility stocks to own, whether the author is writing the best five or the best 10 utility stocks. Interestingly, many hedge funds own NextEra energy.

Why NextEra stock is floating in Cloud Nine, let us examine.

Business overview

NextEra Energy, a Florida-based company, is one of the long-time leaders in the renewable energy industry. The company has two key businesses: Florida Power & Light Company and NextEra Energy Resources, LLC.

Florida Power set to grow

Florida Power is one of the largest electric utilities not only in the state of Florida, but also in the U.S. This electric power leader focuses on investing in the generation, transmission and distribution facilities. It provides its customers with the value proposition of low customer bills, high reliability, exceptional customer service and clean energy solutions.

During the second-quarter 2022 earnings, it successfully completed the commissioning of the 1,200-megawatt (MW) Dania Beach Clean Energy Center. Florida Power turned on the North Florida Resiliency Connection transmission line in mid-July 2022, which is expected to generate operational efficiencies and benefit customers through increased reliability and low-cost solar generation.

NextEra Energy Resources expanding its base

NextEra Energy Resources is the largest generator of wind and solar energy, as well as the largest leader in battery storage across the globe. It focuses on the development, construction and operation of long-term contracted assets throughout the U.S. and Canada.

The company reported in its second-quarter earnings that since April 2022, it has added approximately 815 net MW of new wind projects, approximately 1,200 net MW of solar projects and 20 net MW of battery storage projects. Plus, its other projects are expected to come online over the next two to three years.

These two subsidiaries work collaboratively to achieve the objective of lowering costs and creating efficiencies for their businesses. They also assist the company in producing clean, zero-emission electricity from seven commercial nuclear power plants located in Florida, New Hampshire and Wisconsin.

As per second-quarter earnings, Florida Power’s adjusted net income rose from $882 million in the second quarter of 2021 to $989 million in second-quarter 2022. This growth was primarily driven by continued investment in the business. Also, NextEra Energy Resources adjusted earnings stood at $683 million in second-quarter 2022 compared to $574 million in second-quarter 2021. Overall, NextEra Energy’s adjusted earnings rose to $1.59 billion in second-quarter 2022 from $1.39 billion in second-quarter 2021.

Experienced .eadership

NextEra Energy is headed by John W. Ketchum, who has served as the president and CEO since March 2022. He has worked closely with the ex-CEO, Jim Robo, who currently serves as chairman of the company. Under the leadership of Ketchum, the company has targeted real zero carbon emission by no later than 2045. This step has made history in the company's record.

NextEra competing heads-on

Having the largest market capitalization within the sector, NextEra Energy has been highly competitive with its peers.

Duke Energy ( DUK, Financial), one of its biggest competitors, has 8.2 million retail electric customers and distributes natural gas to 1.6 million customers, as per its second-quarter 2022 press release dated Aug. 4. Whereas, as per NextEra Energy’s second-quarter 2022 press release, they have been providing electricity to more than 5.8 million customer accounts supporting more than 12 million residents. Its other peer, Southern Co. ( SO, Financial) has been serving 9 million customers, says the company’s second-quarter press release.

The net generating capacity of NextEra Energy and Duke Energy is 28,450 MWs and 50,000 MWs respectively as stated in NextEra Energy 2021 annual report and Duke’s second-quarter press release. Southern has 43,202 MWs of nameplate capacity as per its 2021 annual report.

Further, Dominion Energy ( D, Financial) and American Electric Power Company ( AEP, Financial) have an electricity generating capacity of 30.2 GW serving nearly 7 million customers as per its 2021 annual report and a capacity of 26,000 MW serving 5.5 million customers as per the company website, respectively.

If we talk about renewable energy, NextEra Energy faces strong competition from Enel SpA ( MIL:ENEL, Financial), who has operations worldwide. It has a 75.7 million customer base and 91.4 GW of total installed capacity, which includes 54.9 GW of renewables, according to the first-half 2022 presentation.

On high growth trajectory

As per the second-quarter 2022 call, FPL commissioned an approximately $900 million project, Dania Beach Clean Energy Center. It is expected to earn approximately $350 million in net cost savings for its customers while reducing carbon emissions by roughly 70% compared to the previous Lauderdale, Florida plant. Also, the company expects to convert approximately 16 gigawatts of their gas fleet to run on green hydrogen. This will play an important role to achieve real zero carbon emissions by 2045.

The company believes that with their long-term development expectations, they will build roughly 28 gigawatts to 37 gigawatts for wind, solar and storage over the four-year period from 2022 through the end of 2025. The second-quarter presentation gives the details for the same as shown below.

Target “real zero”

In June 2022, NextEra Energy announced the carbon emissions-reduction goal “Real Zero” which commits to eliminating carbon emissions from its operations by no later than 2045 in its report. Under this Real Zero goal, the company would improve that carbon emissions reduction rate to 82% by 2030, 87% by 2035, and 94% by 2040 before striving to achieve its goal. The presentation from the June 2022 Investor Conference depicts the milestones for each source.

FPL plans to reach its interim targets through the modernization of its generation fleet in Florida. This will comprise a diverse mix of solar, battery storage, existing nuclear, green hydrogen and other renewable sources. They plan this across all its operations at zero incremental cost for its customers, keeping FPL customer bills the lowest in the country.

But valuations are running high

As per data provided by GuruFocus, NextEra Energy's price-earnings ratio is 63.77, which is higher than the Utilities - Regulated Industry’s average of 16.54. NextEra Energy’s book value per share stood at $18.95 last year. During the past five years, NextEra’s BVPS has grown by an average of 7.70% per year. As of Sept. 22, NextEra Energy's dividend yield is 2%.

NextEra Energy's enterprise-value-to-Ebitda ratio stands at 31.73, which is above the industry median of 10.04 while its enterprise-value-to-revenue ratio yields 12.91, which is above the industry median of 2.50. These high valuations are mainly due to a sharp surge in NextEra Energy's price, which has risen by 137.71% since 2017. The surge in price is quite higher than other companies in the same Industry.

Financials seem stretched

NextEra Energy has great growth plans in place. Its ambitious “Real Zero” carbon campaign will lead to a powerful change in its business model.

But the growth has been weighing on the company’s balance sheet. In second-quarter 2022, NextEra had almost $53 billion of long-term debt. Plus, another $10 billion in the current liability section in the form of commercial paper, short-term debt and the current portion of long-term debt. Relatively, the company held only $2.9 billion of cash and equivalents. This is not a great scenario.

This huge debt load creates a large interest expense, which can pressurize the company’s financials. As per GuruFocus, the company’s interest coverage ratio stands at 1.97.

Further, the growth plans and targets will warrant more investment and capital expenditure. Will the company be able to generate enough cash flows to meet these requirements?

While about 20 analysts recommend Nextera Energy’s stock, we declare the lights are out at NextEra. NextEra does a fantastic job in its business, but investors are grossly overvaluing it.

We do not recommend buying. Why?

Look at the company’s operating cash flow and capex in the following graph.

Yes, the operating cash flow increases, but capex increases more.

No wonder the company does not generate free cash flow.

Still, the company continues to pay dividends, besides paying interest payments. No wonder the company's debt keeps increasing.

Source: Simply Wall St.

How long will the company’s dividend yield of 2% (as of Sept. 22) continue to satisfy investors while the U.S. Treasury 10 years pays 3.70%? The company is boasting valuation ratios as if it's a Silicon Valley start-up company.

Price-sales ratio : 9.40

Enterprise value over sales : 13.30

Hurricanes in Florida can damage the company’s property considerably. The company invests so much in renewable energy, but we do not exactly know how much maintenance ,apex is required to keep up the solar panels and wind turbines. Most financial media doubt companies' heavy investment in renewable energy, but if the investment does not produce an adequate return, the company's economic profit becomes negative. Will Florida continue to grow at a brisk rate?

How will the regular agency react to the request to increase the rate in Florida if the recession grips the country? Did you miss the compensation package for the management?

Source: Simply Wall St.

We believe in the company’s progressive ideals promoting sustainability, but the free cash flow has to justify the stock price.

Considering all those factors, we have shorted the stock.

Overall

We appreciate the company’s efforts to move toward cleaner energy. Also, its business model mix will create a positive impact on the environment. It will likely increase the company’s earnings and cash flows in the future.

But the company’s high growth trajectory comes with a stretched balance sheet. Also, valuations have been running high. A high debt load plus tall valuations might prove to be roadblocks for NextEra to become an ideal investment case.

Will Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) own this stock or buy the company outright? Would the humble, great investor Sir Templeton short the stock? Will Peter Lynch buy the stock? These are questions that investors need to ponder upon.

Disclaimer/Disclosure

We do have a short position in the shares of NextEra Energy, either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. We wrote this article to express our opinions. We are not receiving compensation from any individual or entity for it.

You should not treat any opinion expressed in this article as a specific inducement to make a particular investment or follow a particular strategy, but only as an expression of our opinion. This is not investment advice. Before you invest in anything you might possibly read in our articles or those of the other people offering investment advice online, do your own research to verify the soundness of what you might have read. Please consult your investment advisor before making any decisions.