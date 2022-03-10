Thomasville National Bank recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 197 stocks valued at a total of $824.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.20%), AAPL(5.09%), and AMZN(4.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Thomasville National Bank’s top five trades of the quarter.

Thomasville National Bank reduced their investment in NYSE:FLO by 545,643 shares. The trade had a 1.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.03.

On 10/03/2022, Flowers Foods Inc traded for a price of $24.935 per share and a market cap of $5.26Bil. The stock has returned 7.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Flowers Foods Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-book ratio of 3.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 16.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.90 and a price-sales ratio of 1.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 123,348-share investment in NAS:VCSH. Previously, the stock had a 1.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.06 during the quarter.

On 10/03/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.66 per share and a market cap of $41.46Bil. The stock has returned -7.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Thomasville National Bank reduced their investment in NYSE:XOM by 27,262 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.3.

On 10/03/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $91.07 per share and a market cap of $379.63Bil. The stock has returned 55.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-book ratio of 2.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 49.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.11 and a price-sales ratio of 1.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Thomasville National Bank bought 27,029 shares of NAS:OKTA for a total holding of 62,556. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $86.03.

On 10/03/2022, Okta Inc traded for a price of $57.4408 per share and a market cap of $9.02Bil. The stock has returned -76.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Okta Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -12.20 and a price-sales ratio of 5.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Thomasville National Bank reduced their investment in NYSE:CAH by 28,323 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.39.

On 10/03/2022, Cardinal Health Inc traded for a price of $67.545 per share and a market cap of $17.61Bil. The stock has returned 38.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cardinal Health Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 252.83 and a price-sales ratio of 0.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

