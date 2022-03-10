EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

111 WOOD AVE S. ISELIN, NJ 08830

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 41 stocks valued at a total of $175.00Mil. The top holdings were IVW(12.42%), VEA(7.69%), and SDY(6.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 39,823 shares in ARCA:SGOV, giving the stock a 2.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.97 during the quarter.

On 10/03/2022, iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.1129 per share and a market cap of $4.75Bil. The stock has returned 0.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 29,165 shares in NAS:IEF, giving the stock a 1.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $101.29 during the quarter.

On 10/03/2022, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $97.1181 per share and a market cap of $21.70Bil. The stock has returned -14.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 123,775-share investment in BATS:GOVT. Previously, the stock had a 1.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.65 during the quarter.

On 10/03/2022, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $22.905 per share and a market cap of $22.78Bil. The stock has returned -12.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 137,356-share investment in NAS:PDBC. Previously, the stock had a 1.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.16 during the quarter.

On 10/03/2022, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity traded for a price of $16.525 per share and a market cap of $7.50Bil. The stock has returned 18.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 73,647-share investment in ARCA:SPIP. Previously, the stock had a 1.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.06 during the quarter.

On 10/03/2022, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF traded for a price of $25.665 per share and a market cap of $2.37Bil. The stock has returned -11.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.