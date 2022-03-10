M&R CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 457 stocks valued at a total of $354.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.80%), BRK.B(4.91%), and CVS(4.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were M&R CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

M&R CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:CMCSA by 80,250 shares. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.39.

On 10/03/2022, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $30.63 per share and a market cap of $135.18Bil. The stock has returned -44.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-book ratio of 1.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.09 and a price-sales ratio of 1.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

M&R CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:META by 11,684 shares. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 10/03/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $138.61 per share and a market cap of $372.52Bil. The stock has returned -59.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-book ratio of 2.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.25 and a price-sales ratio of 3.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

M&R CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in ARCA:JPST by 20,102 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.05.

On 10/03/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.05 per share and a market cap of $22.08Bil. The stock has returned -0.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

M&R CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 5,522 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.09.

On 10/03/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $125.12 per share and a market cap of $311.55Bil. The stock has returned -39.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 41.01, a price-book ratio of 13.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.73 and a price-sales ratio of 10.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

M&R CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:LOW by 4,582 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $194.76.

On 10/03/2022, Lowe's Companies Inc traded for a price of $193.92 per share and a market cap of $120.37Bil. The stock has returned -3.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lowe's Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.75 and a price-sales ratio of 1.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

