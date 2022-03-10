LBJ Family Wealth Advisors, Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3800 NORTH LAMAR AUSTIN, TX 78756

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 23 stocks valued at a total of $124.00Mil. The top holdings were IWD(21.26%), IWP(20.60%), and IWO(10.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LBJ Family Wealth Advisors, Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors, Ltd. bought 107,592 shares of ARCA:IWO for a total holding of 135,486. The trade had a 8.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $224.43.

On 10/03/2022, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $212.34 per share and a market cap of $8.84Bil. The stock has returned -28.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a price-book ratio of 3.84.

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors, Ltd. reduced their investment in ARCA:IWD by 68,816 shares. The trade had a 7.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $149.34.

On 10/03/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF traded for a price of $139.73 per share and a market cap of $48.72Bil. The stock has returned -10.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a price-book ratio of 2.26.

During the quarter, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors, Ltd. bought 67,514 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 68,293. The trade had a 7.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.74.

On 10/03/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $218.94 per share and a market cap of $67.66Bil. The stock has returned -24.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a price-book ratio of 7.58.

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors, Ltd. reduced their investment in ARCA:VWO by 137,446 shares. The trade had a 4.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.14.

On 10/03/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $37.05 per share and a market cap of $63.75Bil. The stock has returned -23.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a price-book ratio of 1.73.

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors, Ltd. reduced their investment in ARCA:IWN by 41,966 shares. The trade had a 4.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $143.62.

On 10/03/2022, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF traded for a price of $132.17 per share and a market cap of $11.21Bil. The stock has returned -17.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a price-book ratio of 1.33.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.