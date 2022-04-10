BSN Capital Partners Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 4 stocks valued at a total of $428.00Mil. The top holdings were FXI(53.91%), EEM(21.67%), and BIDU(13.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BSN Capital Partners Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 8,500,000 shares in ARCA:FXI, giving the stock a 53.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.95 during the quarter.

On 10/04/2022, iShares China Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $26.975 per share and a market cap of $4.70Bil. The stock has returned -27.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a price-book ratio of 1.12.

The guru established a new position worth 2,500,000 shares in ARCA:EEM, giving the stock a 21.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.02 during the quarter.

On 10/04/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $36.505 per share and a market cap of $21.63Bil. The stock has returned -24.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a price-book ratio of 1.68.

The guru established a new position worth 500,000 shares in NAS:BIDU, giving the stock a 13.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $136.56 during the quarter.

On 10/04/2022, Baidu Inc traded for a price of $122.82 per share and a market cap of $42.30Bil. The stock has returned -16.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Baidu Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -18.19 and a price-sales ratio of 2.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 1,000,000 shares in NAS:MCHI, giving the stock a 10.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.36 during the quarter.

On 10/04/2022, iShares MSCI China ETF traded for a price of $44.455 per share and a market cap of $6.75Bil. The stock has returned -31.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI China ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

The guru sold out of their 92,508-share investment in NAS:GOOGL. Previously, the stock had a 17.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $135.83 during the quarter.

On 10/04/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $101.1195 per share and a market cap of $1,323.51Bil. The stock has returned -24.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-book ratio of 5.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.24 and a price-sales ratio of 4.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

