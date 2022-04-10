MEYER HANDELMAN CO recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Meyer Handelman Co LLC is an investment management firm based out of Rye Brook, New York. The company was originally established in 1993 by its namesake and has grown from its inception to now operate with 19 total employees of which 9 are investment professionals. Meyer Handelman Co. conducts its research internally and utilizes external research to supplement its in house operations. The company utilizes a fundamental methodology to make its investment decisions, allocating its assets in the public equity and fixed income markets within the United States. Meyer Handelman Co invests most heavily in the consumer staples sector, which alone makes up over a fifth of the firm’s total asset allocations and also invests in the health care, industrials, information technology, energy, materials, and consumer discretionary sectors, in order of decreasing allocation. The company holds its allocations for 37.2 quarters on average and holds its top 10 allocations for approximately 38.9 quarters on average. Meyer Handelman Co, in the most recent quarter, has had a turnover rate of approximately 4.5%. Meyer Handelman Co now oversees almost $2 billion in total assets under management spread across 349 accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts except for 4 which make up $350 million of its managed assets. Although the firm’s total number of accounts has not changed much in recent years, its total assets under management has been increasing, growing significantly from $1.2 billion back in 2010 to its current amount. Meyer Handelman Co mainly caters to high net worth individuals, which alone makes up three quarters of the firm’s client base and over two thirds of its total attributed assets, and also provides services to individuals, charities, and other client types to a lesser degree. The company takes advisory fees in the form of a percentage of assets and fixed fees.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 188 stocks valued at a total of $2.16Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.90%), HON(3.55%), and PG(3.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MEYER HANDELMAN CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

MEYER HANDELMAN CO reduced their investment in NYSE:MCK by 12,254 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $347.15.

On 10/04/2022, McKesson Corp traded for a price of $355.36 per share and a market cap of $51.08Bil. The stock has returned 78.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McKesson Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 37.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.39 and a price-sales ratio of 0.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, MEYER HANDELMAN CO bought 25,420 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 222,720. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 10/04/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $102.41 per share and a market cap of $1,331.15Bil. The stock has returned -23.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-book ratio of 5.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.34 and a price-sales ratio of 4.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

MEYER HANDELMAN CO reduced their investment in NYSE:BP by 75,930 shares. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.76.

On 10/04/2022, BP PLC traded for a price of $31.28 per share and a market cap of $95.30Bil. The stock has returned 16.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BP PLC has a price-book ratio of 1.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.83 and a price-sales ratio of 0.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, MEYER HANDELMAN CO bought 10,125 shares of NAS:META for a total holding of 26,220. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 10/04/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $140.28 per share and a market cap of $377.01Bil. The stock has returned -57.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-book ratio of 3.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.33 and a price-sales ratio of 3.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

MEYER HANDELMAN CO reduced their investment in NAS:PEP by 7,950 shares. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $172.33.

On 10/04/2022, PepsiCo Inc traded for a price of $167.11 per share and a market cap of $230.63Bil. The stock has returned 14.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-book ratio of 12.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.84 and a price-sales ratio of 2.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

