Centre Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

48 WALL STREET, SUITE 1100 NEW YORK, NY 10005

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 73 stocks valued at a total of $362.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.22%), MSFT(5.04%), and XOM(4.00%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Centre Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 130,580-share investment in NAS:GOOGL. Previously, the stock had a 3.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $110.89 during the quarter.

On 10/04/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $101.64 per share and a market cap of $1,329.98Bil. The stock has returned -23.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-book ratio of 5.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.31 and a price-sales ratio of 4.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 131,276 shares in NAS:GOOG, giving the stock a 3.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $111.66 during the quarter.

On 10/04/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $102.41 per share and a market cap of $1,331.15Bil. The stock has returned -23.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-book ratio of 5.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.34 and a price-sales ratio of 4.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 109,322-share investment in NYSE:BABA. Previously, the stock had a 3.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.27 during the quarter.

On 10/04/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $84.11 per share and a market cap of $222.68Bil. The stock has returned -39.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 46.72, a price-book ratio of 1.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.26 and a price-sales ratio of 1.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 225,707-share investment in NYSE:MOS. Previously, the stock had a 2.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.68 during the quarter.

On 10/04/2022, The Mosaic Co traded for a price of $52.09 per share and a market cap of $17.98Bil. The stock has returned 37.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Mosaic Co has a price-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-book ratio of 1.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.96 and a price-sales ratio of 1.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 222,107-share investment in NYSE:AEM. Previously, the stock had a 2.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.87 during the quarter.

On 10/04/2022, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd traded for a price of $45.41 per share and a market cap of $20.45Bil. The stock has returned -9.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-book ratio of 1.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.31 and a price-sales ratio of 3.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.