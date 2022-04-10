Fulton Bank, N.A. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

One Penn Square Lancaster, PA 17602

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 395 stocks valued at a total of $732.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.96%), VIG(4.22%), and FULT(4.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Fulton Bank, N.A.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Fulton Bank, N.A. reduced their investment in ARCA:VIG by 973,766 shares. The trade had a 4.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.19.

On 10/04/2022, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $142.27 per share and a market cap of $59.88Bil. The stock has returned -5.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a price-book ratio of 4.31.

The guru established a new position worth 79,700 shares in BATS:NOBL, giving the stock a 0.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $88.03 during the quarter.

On 10/04/2022, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF traded for a price of $84.31 per share and a market cap of $9.75Bil. The stock has returned -3.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a price-book ratio of 7.87.

Fulton Bank, N.A. reduced their investment in NYSE:MCD by 19,559 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $255.59.

On 10/04/2022, McDonald's Corp traded for a price of $238.5 per share and a market cap of $175.47Bil. The stock has returned 0.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McDonald's Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.49 and a price-sales ratio of 7.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Fulton Bank, N.A. bought 126,643 shares of NYSE:COLD for a total holding of 197,513. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.23.

On 10/04/2022, Americold Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $25.91 per share and a market cap of $6.98Bil. The stock has returned -7.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Americold Realty Trust Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.90 and a price-sales ratio of 2.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Fulton Bank, N.A. bought 94,268 shares of ARCA:VWO for a total holding of 99,791. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.14.

On 10/04/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $38.09 per share and a market cap of $65.54Bil. The stock has returned -20.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a price-book ratio of 1.75.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.