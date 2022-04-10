Bowling Portfolio Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4030 SMITH ROAD SUITE 140 CINCINNATI, OH 45209

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 183 stocks valued at a total of $364.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(8.53%), MSFT(5.71%), and GOOGL(3.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 8,993 shares. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 10/04/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $248.88 per share and a market cap of $1,856.12Bil. The stock has returned -11.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-book ratio of 11.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.10 and a price-sales ratio of 9.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:QCOM by 16,591 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $137.39.

On 10/04/2022, Qualcomm Inc traded for a price of $122.37 per share and a market cap of $137.42Bil. The stock has returned -1.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualcomm Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-book ratio of 8.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.60 and a price-sales ratio of 3.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 11,846-share investment in NYSE:UPS. Previously, the stock had a 0.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $189.34 during the quarter.

On 10/04/2022, United Parcel Service Inc traded for a price of $168.89 per share and a market cap of $146.71Bil. The stock has returned -2.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-book ratio of 9.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.93 and a price-sales ratio of 1.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 18,763-share investment in NYSE:ABT. Previously, the stock had a 0.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $106.59 during the quarter.

On 10/04/2022, Abbott Laboratories traded for a price of $103.08 per share and a market cap of $180.52Bil. The stock has returned -9.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Abbott Laboratories has a price-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-book ratio of 4.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.48 and a price-sales ratio of 4.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 7,974 shares in NAS:ADP, giving the stock a 0.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $235.93 during the quarter.

On 10/04/2022, Automatic Data Processing Inc traded for a price of $236.62 per share and a market cap of $98.27Bil. The stock has returned 20.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Automatic Data Processing Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-book ratio of 30.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.80 and a price-sales ratio of 6.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.