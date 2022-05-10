HBW Advisory Services LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 230 stocks valued at a total of $358.00Mil. The top holdings were JEPI(4.86%), VOO(4.50%), and GBIL(2.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HBW Advisory Services LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLP by 49,491 shares. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.87.

On 10/05/2022, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $68.67 per share and a market cap of $14.87Bil. The stock has returned 2.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a price-book ratio of 5.36.

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLU by 47,581 shares. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.86.

On 10/05/2022, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $67.525 per share and a market cap of $16.82Bil. The stock has returned 9.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a price-book ratio of 2.40.

During the quarter, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought 25,659 shares of ARCA:XLK for a total holding of 40,266. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.2.

On 10/05/2022, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $125.01 per share and a market cap of $37.98Bil. The stock has returned -13.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a price-book ratio of 7.79.

The guru sold out of their 21,809-share investment in ARCA:VBR. Previously, the stock had a 0.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $158.1 during the quarter.

On 10/05/2022, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $151.725 per share and a market cap of $22.38Bil. The stock has returned -9.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a price-book ratio of 1.75.

The guru established a new position worth 49,908 shares in ARCA:SCHV, giving the stock a 0.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.22 during the quarter.

On 10/05/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $61.51 per share and a market cap of $9.22Bil. The stock has returned -6.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a price-book ratio of 2.64.

