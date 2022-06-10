Founders Capital Management recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 397 stocks valued at a total of $123.00Mil. The top holdings were QQQ(7.03%), MSFT(5.40%), and AAPL(5.17%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Founders Capital Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Founders Capital Management bought 20,293 shares of NYSE:XOM for a total holding of 56,135. The trade had a 1.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.3.

On 10/06/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $101.7062 per share and a market cap of $423.18Bil. The stock has returned 73.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-book ratio of 2.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 55.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.67 and a price-sales ratio of 1.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Founders Capital Management bought 10,298 shares of NYSE:EMR for a total holding of 47,753. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.05.

On 10/06/2022, Emerson Electric Co traded for a price of $79.8 per share and a market cap of $47.23Bil. The stock has returned -14.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Emerson Electric Co has a price-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-book ratio of 4.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.99 and a price-sales ratio of 2.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Founders Capital Management bought 16,767 shares of NYSE:SLB for a total holding of 48,273. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.26.

On 10/06/2022, Schlumberger Ltd traded for a price of $42.645 per share and a market cap of $60.25Bil. The stock has returned 44.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Schlumberger Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-book ratio of 3.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.13 and a price-sales ratio of 2.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 2,380 shares in NYSE:APD, giving the stock a 0.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $247.56 during the quarter.

On 10/06/2022, Air Products & Chemicals Inc traded for a price of $240.145 per share and a market cap of $53.36Bil. The stock has returned -5.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Air Products & Chemicals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-book ratio of 3.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.72 and a price-sales ratio of 4.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Founders Capital Management bought 4,130 shares of NYSE:RTX for a total holding of 40,488. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.51.

On 10/06/2022, Raytheon Technologies Corp traded for a price of $84.3815 per share and a market cap of $124.39Bil. The stock has returned -2.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Raytheon Technologies Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-book ratio of 1.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.19 and a price-sales ratio of 1.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

