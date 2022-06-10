UMA Financial Services, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 146 stocks valued at a total of $325.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(17.48%), SPLG(8.83%), and ESGU(7.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were UMA Financial Services, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, UMA Financial Services, Inc. bought 109,353 shares of ARCA:DFAU for a total holding of 207,529. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.85.

On 10/06/2022, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $26.475 per share and a market cap of $2.38Bil. The stock has returned -12.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.29.

During the quarter, UMA Financial Services, Inc. bought 118,796 shares of ARCA:DFAI for a total holding of 425,072. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.08.

On 10/06/2022, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $22.33 per share and a market cap of $1.93Bil. The stock has returned -20.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.44.

UMA Financial Services, Inc. reduced their investment in BATS:IEFA by 29,918 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.8.

On 10/06/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $54.56 per share and a market cap of $78.30Bil. The stock has returned -22.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a price-book ratio of 1.48.

During the quarter, UMA Financial Services, Inc. bought 27,220 shares of NAS:IXUS for a total holding of 123,884. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.68.

On 10/06/2022, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF traded for a price of $52.86 per share and a market cap of $25.38Bil. The stock has returned -22.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a price-book ratio of 1.53.

During the quarter, UMA Financial Services, Inc. bought 48,892 shares of ARCA:DFAE for a total holding of 200,052. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.57.

On 10/06/2022, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $20.9724 per share and a market cap of $1.51Bil. The stock has returned -21.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.48.

