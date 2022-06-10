Greenfield Savings Bank recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 135 stocks valued at a total of $138.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.70%), MSFT(4.92%), and HD(2.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Greenfield Savings Bank’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Greenfield Savings Bank bought 4,978 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 7,914. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 10/06/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $188.4993 per share and a market cap of $251.55Bil. The stock has returned -14.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a price-book ratio of 3.41.

Greenfield Savings Bank reduced their investment in ARCA:IBDN by 12,625 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.97.

On 10/06/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $25.01 per share and a market cap of $1.38Bil. The stock has returned 0.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Greenfield Savings Bank reduced their investment in NAS:MDLZ by 5,030 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.11.

On 10/06/2022, Mondelez International Inc traded for a price of $56.18 per share and a market cap of $77.14Bil. The stock has returned -4.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mondelez International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-book ratio of 2.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.75 and a price-sales ratio of 2.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 2,400-share investment in NYSE:ATO. Previously, the stock had a 0.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $114.56 during the quarter.

On 10/06/2022, Atmos Energy Corp traded for a price of $101.09 per share and a market cap of $14.17Bil. The stock has returned 15.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atmos Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-book ratio of 1.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.17 and a price-sales ratio of 3.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 3,301-share investment in NAS:STX. Previously, the stock had a 0.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $72.26 during the quarter.

On 10/06/2022, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC traded for a price of $55.72 per share and a market cap of $11.48Bil. The stock has returned -27.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-book ratio of 106.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.97 and a price-sales ratio of 1.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

