Birch Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1434 LA SENDA PLACE DALLAS, TX 75208-2525

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 93 stocks valued at a total of $132.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.89%), NVO(5.86%), and GWW(5.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Birch Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Birch Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MINT by 4,829 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.95.

On 10/07/2022, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $98.62 per share and a market cap of $11.17Bil. The stock has returned -2.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Birch Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MMM by 3,641 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.19.

On 10/07/2022, 3M Co traded for a price of $111.12 per share and a market cap of $61.52Bil. The stock has returned -34.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 3M Co has a price-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-book ratio of 4.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.28 and a price-sales ratio of 1.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Birch Capital Management, LLC bought 1,307 shares of NAS:AMGN for a total holding of 23,908. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $242.4.

On 10/07/2022, Amgen Inc traded for a price of $230.94 per share and a market cap of $123.54Bil. The stock has returned 13.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amgen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-book ratio of 51.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.62 and a price-sales ratio of 4.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Birch Capital Management, LLC bought 3,067 shares of NYSE:ICE for a total holding of 33,915. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.27.

On 10/07/2022, Intercontinental Exchange Inc traded for a price of $93.35 per share and a market cap of $52.13Bil. The stock has returned -22.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-book ratio of 2.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.62 and a price-sales ratio of 5.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Birch Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 1,109 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 10/07/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $246.79 per share and a market cap of $1,840.53Bil. The stock has returned -14.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-book ratio of 11.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.93 and a price-sales ratio of 9.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.