Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 127 stocks valued at a total of $144.00Mil. The top holdings were EFA(3.41%), JNJ(3.19%), and HD(3.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 6,391-share investment in NYSE:MCY. Previously, the stock had a 0.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.25 during the quarter.

On 10/07/2022, Mercury General Corp traded for a price of $28.51 per share and a market cap of $1.58Bil. The stock has returned -45.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mercury General Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.36 and a price-sales ratio of 0.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 6,422-share investment in NAS:CMCSA. Previously, the stock had a 0.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.39 during the quarter.

On 10/07/2022, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $29.3 per share and a market cap of $129.48Bil. The stock has returned -47.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-book ratio of 1.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.92 and a price-sales ratio of 1.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 1,000-share investment in NYSE:NSC. Previously, the stock had a 0.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $240.48 during the quarter.

On 10/07/2022, Norfolk Southern Corp traded for a price of $214.18 per share and a market cap of $50.34Bil. The stock has returned -15.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Norfolk Southern Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-book ratio of 3.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.99 and a price-sales ratio of 4.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 3,548 shares in NYSE:CTVA, giving the stock a 0.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.28 during the quarter.

On 10/07/2022, Corteva Inc traded for a price of $60.94 per share and a market cap of $43.72Bil. The stock has returned 44.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Corteva Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-book ratio of 1.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.11 and a price-sales ratio of 2.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 3,515-share investment in NAS:MDLZ. Previously, the stock had a 0.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.11 during the quarter.

On 10/07/2022, Mondelez International Inc traded for a price of $55.485 per share and a market cap of $75.96Bil. The stock has returned -5.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mondelez International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-book ratio of 2.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.55 and a price-sales ratio of 2.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

